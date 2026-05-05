NYC Pride rolls out full list of grand marshals for 2026

NYC Pride, which produces the city’s main Pride March on the final Sunday in June, has announced its five grand marshals for the June 28 march.

“Pose” star Dominique Jackson, former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Peppermint, New York City subway announcer Bernie Wagenblast, actor Bowen Yang, and the activist group Gays Against Guns will lead next month’s march as grand marshals.

“Our grand marshals have blazed trails and opened doors in entertainment, media, and advocacy,” NYC Pride’s executive director, Im Lynde, said in a written statement. “Their visibility alone is worth celebrating, but they are fighting for opportunity, support, and safety for our entire LGBTQIA+ community.”

NYC Pride has been gradually rolling out the names of this year’s grand marshals. Jackson, one of the first grand marshals announced, already served as a grand marshal in 2019 — but that was as part of the broader cast of “Pose.”

“With recognition and celebration comes great responsibility — especially as part of a marginalized, oppressed, and often appropriated community,” Jackson said in a written statement. “It means showing up, even when it is personally difficult. It means understanding that your impact on this world is real and ever-changing. This recognition does not make me better than anyone, nor does it place me above others as a leader — it makes me a living example of hope. And that hope must be carried with gratitude, humility, and respect, along with a commitment to keep moving forward.”

Peppermint, who was the first out trans contestant on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” also emphasized the importance of representation as a Black trans woman.

“Being named a grand marshal for NYC Pride is deeply meaningful to me, not just as an artist, but as a Black trans woman standing in the legacy of those who fought for us to be here,” Peppermint said in a written statement. “Pride has always been about visibility, resistance, and community, but this year, it feels especially urgent. To lead in this moment, in the birthplace of Pride, is both an honor and a responsibility I carry with purpose.”

Wagenblast, who has grown in popularity since coming out in 2023, said the opportunity to serve as grand marshal will help foster visibility. In 2024, Wagenblast helped lead a trans awareness campaign featuring a podcast mini-series.

“Visibility comes in many forms,” Wagenblast said. “In my case, it’s by being a voice New Yorkers, and visitors to New York, hear in their daily travels. I hope it serves as a reminder that trans folks are part of everyday life and that it encourages others in their journeys toward authenticity.”

Yang, for his part, rose to fame through his work on “Saturday Night Live,” where he first started as a staff writer before becoming part of the show as the first Chinese-American member of the cast. Yang also starred in the 2022 film “Fire Island.”

“The Pride March has held my best memories and also my most dehydrated,” Yang said in a written statement. “Please remember to drink water on the day. Being a grand marshal in the city that helped me find my community and my voice is incredibly special. Marsha P. Johnson was fighting for all of us, and we owe it to her to keep up that fight today.”

The final grand marshal is a group known as Gays Against Guns, which mobilized into action following the Pulse Nightclub attack in June of 2016. The group has continued its advocacy against gun violence throughout the last decade.

“We’re deeply honored to be named a grand marshal for NYC Pride,” Gays Against Guns said in a written statement. “Ten years after our first Pride March, we are still grounded in the belief that visibility, public grief, and direct action can save lives. We show up as a visible reminder of the far too many lives lost to gun violence. Pride is rooted in protest, and this moment calls for continued direct action in the face of a simple truth: when hate is allowed to persist, queer lives are at risk.”