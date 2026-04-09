Dominique Jackson to serve as NYC Pride grand marshal for a second time

For a second time, “Pose” star Dominique Jackson will serve as a grand marshal at the NYC Pride March, organizers announced in an Instagram post on April 7.

Jackson, who played the role of Elektra Abundance on the FX hit show, previously served as a grand marshal as part of the broader “Pose” cast — including Indya Moore and Mj Rodriguez — when World Pride swept through the Big Apple in 2019.

Jackson is the first of this year’s grand marshals to be announced by NYC Pride. Last year, NYC Pride’s grand marshals were former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Stonewall Community Foundation executive director Elisa Crespo, drag artist Marti Gould Cummings, DJ Lina, and Trans formative Schools. In 2023, another “Pose” cast member, Billy Porter, was a grand marshal at NYC Pride.

Jackson, who hails from Trinidad and Tobago and moved to the United States as a teenager, gained widespread attention for her prominent role in “Pose,” but her background extends beyond acting. She has also been active in the local LGBTQ community in New York City, working with organizations like the Bronx-based Destination Tomorrow, a Bronx-based LGBTQ organization.

In addition to serving as grand marshal in 2019, Jackson has also played a role at other Pride events in the past. In 2019, she helped lead the entertainment during Queens Pride’s annual street festival, and last year she was a special host at the Montclair Pride Festival.

Last month, NYC Pride rolled out its lineup of events for this year, including PrideFest, Youth Pride, and multiple bar crawls.

This year’s NYC Pride March will begin at noon at 26th Street and Fifth Avenue. The march is one of two main Pride Marches on the final Sunday in June, in addition to the Reclaim Pride Coalition’s Queer Liberation March.