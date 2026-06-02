Pride

Rainbow Flags go up at Stonewall for Pride Month

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Lorelei Creen, Jay W. Walker, Stacy Lentz, Steven L. Menendez, Robert Croonquist prepare to raise the Rainbow Flag at the Stonewall National Monument.
Lorelei Creen, Jay W. Walker, Stacy Lentz, Steven L. Menendez, Robert Croonquist prepare to raise the Rainbow Flag at the Stonewall National Monument.
Donna Aceto

Activists gathered around the Stonewall National Monument at Christopher Park on May 31 and June 1 to decorate the area with Rainbow Flags in observance of Pride Month.

First, activists — led by Steven Love Menendez, the caretaker of the flags in the park — added smaller Rainbow Flags along the perimeter of the park on May 31. Then, on June 1, the first day of Pride Month, a larger Rainbow Flag was raised.

Menendez was joined by several others in the flag-raising effort, including activists Jay W. Walker, Robert Croonquist, former National Park Service ranger Julie Burna, Zahir Babvani, Lorelei Crean, J.C. Augustine, Karen Finley, Jim Fourat, Jose Cuevas, and Stacy Lantz, a co-owner of the Stonewall Inn.

Members of the cast of “CATS: The Jellicle Ball” also joined.

The flags are separate from the main flagpole at the Stonewall National Monument, which  the Trump administration had removed the flag in February in an explosive decision that was first reported by Gay City News. The Trump administration later re-raised a Rainbow Flag, but positioned it lower than it was before and below an American Flag that was not previously on the flagpole.

See some photos below from both flag-raising events on May 31 and June 1.

Smaller Rainbow Flags line the fence at Christopher Park.
Smaller Rainbow Flags line the fence at Christopher Park.
J.C. Augustine, Karen Finley, Jim Fourat, Jay W. Walker, Robert Croonquist, Steven Love Menendez, Julie Burna, Jose Cuevas, and Zahir Babvani on May 31.
Activists huddle with Rainbow Flags on May 31.
Up goes the flag.
Up goes the flag.Donna Aceto
The Rainbow Flag fles over the Stonewall National Monument.
The Rainbow Flag fles over the Stonewall National Monument.
Zahir Babvani helps install small Rainbow Flags on May 31.
Zahir Babvani helps install small Rainbow Flags on May 31.
Steven Love Menendez installs Rainbow Flags along the perimeter of Christopher Park.
Steven Love Menendez installs Rainbow Flags along the perimeter of Christopher Park.Donna Aceto
Ken Ard, Basil Twist, Paul Kieve, and Stefano Torella, representing "CATS: The Jellicle Ball," with Rainbow Flags in hand.
Ken Ard, Basil Twist, Paul Kieve, and Stefano Torella, representing “CATS: The Jellicle Ball,” with Rainbow Flags in hand.
Former National Park Service Ranger Julie Burna.
Former National Park Service Ranger Julie Burna.

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