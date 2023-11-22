Jobs
News
All
Arts
Crime
Politics
Perspectives
Things to Do
Local Events
Post an Event
Business Events
Games
Contact Us
Digital Editions
Webinars
Podcasts
Search:
Search:
News
All
Arts
Crime
Politics
Perspectives
Things to Do
Local Events
Post an Event
Business Events
Games
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Editions
Webinars
Podcasts
Cinema
Q&A with
‘Housekeeping
for Beginners’ filmmaker
Goran Stolevski
By
Gary M. Kramer
Events
What to Do in Queer NYC
April 4-7
By
Michael Shirey
Cinema
‘The People’s Joker’: satirical queer intellectual
property
By
Steve Erickson
Latest News
Legal
Texas court affirms
injunctions
blocking
investigations
of families with
trans youth
By
Arthur S. Leonard
Cinema
Lesbian director Patricia Rozema reflects on her
filmmaking work
By
Gary M. Kramer
Politics
Hundreds remember David Mixner’s life and legacy
in NYC
By
Heather Cassell
Health
In historic role, Rachel Levine navigates hostile climate with a focus on
protecting youth
By
Matt Tracy
Sports
Queer author hits home run with Glenn Burke picture book
for kids
By Erasmo Guerra
Legal
Federal court allows trans boy to try out for golf team in Tennessee despite
restrictive law
By
Arthur S. Leonard
AMNY
Looking Good! I Tried 10 Best Selling Beauty Products — Here’s
What Happened.
Theater
Jinkx Monsoon takes on the role of Audrey in ‘Little Shop
of Horrors’
By Ellie J Rudy
Crime
Two men arrested on drug charges in Cecilia
Gentili’s death
By
Matt Tracy
Cinema
New
Directors/New
Films serves up a glimpse into the future of
queer cinema
By
Steve Erickson
Politics
The Trump camp and the White House clash over Biden’s
recognition
of
Transgender
Day of Visibility
By Josh Boak, AP
Theater
Opera preview: Queering ‘Eugene Onegin’ at
Heartbeat Opera
By
David Shengold
New York City
Bernie
Wagenblast,
out trans ‘voice of the subway,’ rolls out podcast and visibility
campaign
By
Donna Aceto
&
Matt Tracy
See More
Jobs in New York
Add your job
Panera Bread (Doherty Enterprises)
Restaurant Assistant Managers/AGMs
MDG Design & Construction LLC
Section 3 Work Opportunity
A&J Fire Extinguisher
Fire Safety Technician
View all jobs…
LGBTQ+ events in NYC
Post an Event
Today, 6 pm
Star Trek Discovery Viewing Party
Barracuda Lounge
Today, 7 pm
Dan Savage’s 19th Annual HUMP! Film Festival: PART ONE
cinema village
Today, 10 pm
LatinXBollywood LGBTQ+ Dance Party
The Dickens
Tomorrow, all day
What did it feel like to be there?: 12 Portraits from the Addresses Project
City Lore Gallery
April 9, 8 pm
DRAG BINGO IN PARK SLOPE
Rullo’s
April 12, 7 pm
The Werk Room: NYC’s Premier Drag Race Viewing Party
Arlo Williamsburg
View All Events…
Perspectives
Op-Ed:
Discriminatory
Nassau County order shows importance of protecting trans rights
The NYPD should stop playing games with anti-LGBTQ regimes
How ‘The Color Purple’ became the feel-good flick for white gay men
Report on New York’s trans workforce should be a blueprint for action
State’s Master Plan for Aging must include older adults living with HIV
Arts
Q&A with
‘Housekeeping
for Beginners’ filmmaker Goran Stolevski
‘The People’s Joker’: satirical queer
intellectual
property
Lesbian director Patricia Rozema reflects on her filmmaking work
Jinkx Monsoon takes on the role of Audrey in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
New
Directors/New
Films serves up a glimpse into the future of queer cinema
Crime
Two men arrested on drug charges in Cecilia Gentili’s death
Bigot with box cutter attacks gay man on board A train in Midtown: cops
Man guilty in Black
transgender
woman’s killing in 1st federal hate crime trial over gender identity
‘We must demand justice’: Non-binary teen’s death in Oklahoma sparks national attention
Man arrested in stabbing murder of NYC art dealer Brent Sikkema
Politics
Hundreds remember David Mixner’s life and legacy in NYC
The Trump camp and the White House clash over Biden’s
recognition
of
Transgender
Day of Visibility
Spending bill excludes most anti-LGBTQ riders, but bans Rainbow Flags at State Department
Out electeds rip Manhattan community education council over anti-trans sports resolution
Advocates call on Mayor Adams to pump funding into city’s human rights agency
LGBTQ+ events in NYC
Full calendar
New York’s Job Board
Search Jobs
More from Around NYC
Brooklyn Paper
Spotted: David Schwimmer seen filming new ‘Goosebumps’ series in
Ditmas Park
Bronx Times
Yankees fans optimistic for season despite loss in
post-earthquake
home opener
Caribbean Life
NYPD detective specialist tells harrowing story of battle with
colon cancer
AMNY
Conan O’Brien will be a guest on ‘The Tonight Show,’ 14 years after his
acrimonious exit
Sections
Jobs
Games
Events
Contact