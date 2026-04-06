Lil Nas X agrees to maintain treatment in two-year deal to drop charges

Out gay music artist Lil Nas X has agreed to enroll in a mental health diversion program and avoid further legal trouble for two years as part of a conditional deal to dismiss charges stemming from his arrest in Los Angeles last year, Rolling Stone reported.
Lil Nas X appeared in court on April 6 in Los Angeles County, where Judge Alan Schneider concluded that his arrest was “aberrant from his normal conduct” and was related to his post-arrest diagnosis of bipolar disorder.
The court appearance came nearly eight months after the music artist — known for hits like “Old Town Road” and “Industry Baby” — was hospitalized and arrested on Aug. 21 of last year. The Los Angeles Police Department told Gay City News on Aug. 25 that Lil Nas X was arrested at 5:50 a.m. on Aug. 21 after cops responded to what they described as a “nude man waking in the street” on Ventura Boulevard. Upon arriving, officers said Lil Nas X “charged” at them and was arrested and hospitalized for a possible overdose.
Lil Nas X’s attorney, Christy O’Connor, informed the court that Lil Nas X checked himself into a treatment hospital in Arizona following his arrest and uderwent two months of inpatient care, calling it “absolutely successful.”
Ever since then, O’Connor said, he has maintained a “pretty rigorous mental health regimen,” including seeing a psychotherapist every week and a psychiatrist every three months.
“When treated, he is much better off, and society is much better off,” the judge said, according to Rolling Stone. The judge added that Lil Nas X “appears to be doing very well.”