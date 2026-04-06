Lil Nas X agrees to maintain treatment in two-year deal to drop charges

Grammy-winning musician Lil Nas X leaves court after a preliminary hearing on four felony charges for allegedly assaulting and resisting police officers responding to an incident in August when police approached him while he was reportedly walking nearly naked on the streets of Los Angeles, in Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 12, 2026.

Out gay music artist Lil Nas X has agreed to enroll in a mental health diversion program and avoid further legal trouble for two years as part of a conditional deal to dismiss charges stemming from his arrest in Los Angeles last year, Rolling Stone reported.

Lil Nas X appeared in court on April 6 in Los Angeles County, where Judge Alan Schneider concluded that his arrest was “aberrant from his normal conduct” and was related to his post-arrest diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

The court appearance came nearly eight months after the music artist — known for hits like “Old Town Road” and “Industry Baby” — was hospitalized and arrested on Aug. 21 of last year. The Los Angeles Police Department told Gay City News on Aug. 25 that Lil Nas X was arrested at 5:50 a.m. on Aug. 21 after cops responded to what they described as a “nude man waking in the street” on Ventura Boulevard. Upon arriving, officers said Lil Nas X “charged” at them and was arrested and hospitalized for a possible overdose.

Lil Nas X’s attorney, Christy O’Connor, informed the court that Lil Nas X checked himself into a treatment hospital in Arizona following his arrest and uderwent two months of inpatient care, calling it “absolutely successful.”

Ever since then, O’Connor said, he has maintained a “pretty rigorous mental health regimen,” including seeing a psychotherapist every week and a psychiatrist every three months.

“When treated, he is much better off, and society is much better off,” the judge said, according to Rolling Stone. The judge added that Lil Nas X “appears to be doing very well.”