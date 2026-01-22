Anti-LGBTQ bomb threats target NYU, prompting NYPD to increase security

Bomb threats, sent via email, targeted the New York University campus on the morning of Jan. 22, the school announced.

Multiple emails laced with bomb threats, anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, and other offensive messages targeted New York University on Jan. 22, prompting the NYPD to beef up security on campus.

Shortly after 7 a.m., NYU announced that two emails threatened violence at the Silver Center and Palladium Residence Hall. One of the emails contained a bomb threat targeting Palladium, while the other email “included a threat to space within the Silver Center,” according to an advisory on the college’s website.

“The emails contain offensive language toward the LGBTQ+ community,” the advisory stated, “and similarly reprehensible anti-Black, anti-Asian, Islamophobic, antisemitic, and anti-Jesuit targeted commentary.”

One hour later, NYU said the Silver Center and Palladium Residence Hall were given the all-clear after an investigation, and classes carried on “as normal.”

“There will be heightened security from NYPD and NYU Campus Safety across campus today,” the advisory noted.

Before officials gave the all-clear, access was limited at Palladium and Silver while the areas were being swept. Both the NYPD and federal officials were notified, according to NYU.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment and further information. Gay City News has reached out to NYU for additional comment and updates.

NYU’s advisory warned individuals not to forward the threatening emails. Anyone who receives such an email should call NYU Campus Safety at 212-988-2222.