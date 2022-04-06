Peppermint, Thank You For Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Peppermint (she/her).

A longtime key figure in queer nightlife, actress and singer Peppermint regularly performs to sold-out crowds around the world. She has released five albums which are available on all streaming platforms.

Peppermint can currently be seen on OUTtvgo’s “Translation.” In this weekly roundtable talk series, former contestants of RuPaul’s Drag Race Peppermint, Jiggly Caliente, Sonique, and Carmen Carrera sit together to discuss various topics. including politics and dating, as they relate to their trans identities.

Peppermint, who is the ACLU’s first-ever Artist Ambassador for Trans Justice has raised six-figure sums for prominent LGBTQ rights groups, partnered with MAC Cosmetics’ “M.A.C. AIDS Fund” and is involved in the HIV Vaccine trials network. She partnered with RuPaul Drag Race Winner Sasha Velour for a college speaking tour that focused on the challenges faced by transgender and non-binary people in today’s political climate among various other topics. Peppermint takes every available opportunity to speak at universities and to various communities on the issues.

Peppermint is currently nominated for a 2022 GLAAD Media Award in the Outstanding Online Journalism category for her contribution to the Discovery+ “Legendary” series. Previous honors include; GLAAD Media Award nomination alongside Lady Gaga & Kehlani for Outstanding Music Artist (2021), was named one of Out magazine’s “OUT100” portfolio of the most influential LGBTQ people of the year, plus many more!

You can catch Peppermint in the upcoming summer rom-com movie, “Fire Island” alongside Saturday Night Live’s (and TYFCO alum) Bowen Yang & Margaret Cho premiering on Hulu June 3.

As queer people, we are constantly coming out, and each coming out story is unique in its blend of humor, heartache, worry, and wonder. “Thank You For Coming Out,” inspired by Dubbs’ beloved live comedy show of the same name, pairs them as host with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the queer community to discuss their coming out stories.