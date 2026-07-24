Heather Matarazzo, Thank You For Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Heather Matarazzo.

Heather Matarazzo made her film debut in Welcome to the Dollhouse (1995) where she played the lead role of Dawn Wiener. She won an Independent Spirit Award for her performance in the film. She’s been in dozens of other films and tv shows and is an icon in her own right.

Listen in to our latest incredible conversation about the vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.