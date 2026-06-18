Shawn Quintero, Thank You For Coming Out (Minisode)

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Shawn Quintero (he/him).

Shawn Quintero is the host and executive producer of Proud to Lead, a long-form interview podcast celebrating LGBTQ+ leadership across business, politics, faith, and life. As a bisexual founder and the COO/owner of Next Step Social & Podcasting, Shawn brings both a personal stake and a professional eye to every conversation — interviewing trailblazers whose stories deserve the platform, the depth, and the production quality they’ve earned.

Listen in to our latest incredible conversation about the vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.