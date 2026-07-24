Cops search for two suspects in anti-LGBTQ attack in the Bronx

Two individuals allegedly attacked a man at an intersection in the Highbridge section of the Bronx last month in an apparent fit of anti-LGBTQ rage, according to the NYPD.
At around 7:30 p.m. on June 25 — three days before the annual NYC Pride March — the two men allegedly approached a 43-year-old man at the intersection of Elliot Place and Jerome Avenue, voiced anti-LGBTQ statements, pushed him, and then punched and kicked his body, according to the NYPD.
At that point, the pair allegedly hit the victim in the head and body with a blunt object before taking off on foot, police said.
The man who was attacked was hospitalized at New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition after sustaining what the NYPD described as serious physical injuries.
The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the case as police search for the suspects, who were both described as males who were last seen wearing black T-shirts. One of the two individuals wore black pants and black sneakers, while the other had multicolored shorts and black shoes.