Cops search for two suspects in anti-LGBTQ attack in the Bronx

Two individuals allegedly attacked a man at an intersection in the Highbridge section of the Bronx last month in an apparent fit of anti-LGBTQ rage, according to the NYPD.

At around 7:30 p.m. on June 25 — three days before the annual NYC Pride March — the two men allegedly approached a 43-year-old man at the intersection of Elliot Place and Jerome Avenue, voiced anti-LGBTQ statements, pushed him, and then punched and kicked his body, according to the NYPD.