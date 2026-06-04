Darrius & Jacques, Thank You for Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Darrius & Jacques.

Darrius is a father of four and a proud creative spirit who also channels his voice through dance as a director for dance companies in Knoxville. His journey of coming out has been rooted in growth, self-acceptance, and the courage to live authentically—not just for himself, but for his children, his students, and the community that looks up to him. Now engaged and preparing for marriage, Darrius continues to inspire others by showing that love, identity, and purpose can all coexist boldly and unapologetically.

Jacques, known as Joc, 31 years old, Aries, Knoxville native, proud dad of two, recently engaged to Darius Ellison, embracing life’s next chapter.

Listen in to our latest incredible conversation about the vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.

