Dylan Adler, Thank You For Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Dylan Adler (he/him).

Dylan Adler is a comedian, actor, writer, and musician based in NYC and LA. He was recently a writer on the Late Late Show with James Corden where he also performed Stand Up and was a Sports Correspondent. He recently performed stand up on Comedy Central and was named a Comic You Should and Will Know by Vulture Magazine. He has also performed in the New York Comedy Festival as a Comic To Watch . His show with Kelly Bachman Rape Victims are Horny Too was written up by Paste Magazine and ranked #2 in Paste Magazine’s 12 Best Comedy Albums of 2022 . He formerly performed as a sketch actor on Maude Night at UCB. He’s also the co-composer of the musical Good Morning New York that played Off-Broadway.

Listen in to our latest incredible conversation about the vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.