Kayla Simone Fowler, Thank You For Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Kayla Simone Fowler (she/her).

Kayla is a chef and food writer living in NYC. She founded the dine well supper club, a dining experience that platforms queer guest chefs from all corners of the culinary world. She writes about food, culture and politics on her substack “dine well”, and she’s a regular contributor to Serious Eats. When she’s not cooking for private clients or writing, you can find her being happily mediocre at various creative hobbies and petting every animal in sight.

Listen in to our latest incredible conversation about the vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.