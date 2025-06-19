Legal

Union Square rally denounces Supreme Court ruling in US v. Skrmetti

Chase Strangio of the ACLU delivers remarks to the audience.
Donna Aceto

LGBTQ advocates and community members rallied at Union Square on the evening of June 18, just hours after the Supreme Court ruled that a Tennessee state ban on gender-affirming care for youth does not violate the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause.

Chase Strangio of the American Civil Liberties Union, who made history as the first transgender attorney to argue before the nation’s highest court, was among the attendees alongside LGBTQ non-profit leaders and others who delivered remarks at the rally. Elected officials also joined the rally to show support.

The Supreme Court decision comes during the middle of Pride Month and less than two weeks before the 56th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

See some photos from the rally:

Advocates huddle around the banner at Union Square Park.Donna Aceto
Majé Louverture of the Ali Forney Center.
Majé Louverture of the Ali Forney Center.Donna Aceto
Raquel Willis of the Gender Liberation Movement.
Raquel Willis of the Gender Liberation Movement.Donna Aceto
New Pride Agenda executive director Kei Williams.
New Pride Agenda executive director Kei Williams.Donna Aceto
Angelica Christina of the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative.
Angelica Christina of the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative.Donna Aceto
Qween Amor.
Qween Amor.Donna Aceto
Loreli Crean wears the colors of the Trans Flag.
Loreli Crean wears the colors of the Trans Flag.Donna Aceto
Councilmember Tiffany Cabán is co-chair of the City Council's LGBTQIA+ Caucus.
Councilmember Tiffany Cabán, co-chair of the City Council’s LGBTQIA+ Caucus.Donna Aceto
Rabbi Marisa Elana James of Congregation Beit Simchat Torah.
Rabbi Marisa Elana James of Congregation Beit Simchat Torah.Donna Aceto
State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal addresses the crowd.
State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal addresses the crowd.Donna Aceto
Yanery Cruz of New York Transgender Advocacy Group.
Yanery Cruz of New York Transgender Advocacy Group.Donna Aceto
Mia, left, appeared with Strangio in the documentary "Heightened Scrutiny."
Mia, left, appeared with Strangio in the documentary “Heightened Scrutiny.”Donna Aceto
Naim sings "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going."
Naim sings “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.”Donna Aceto

