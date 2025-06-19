Union Square rally denounces Supreme Court ruling in US v. Skrmetti

Chase Strangio of the ACLU delivers remarks to the audience.

LGBTQ advocates and community members rallied at Union Square on the evening of June 18, just hours after the Supreme Court ruled that a Tennessee state ban on gender-affirming care for youth does not violate the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause.

Chase Strangio of the American Civil Liberties Union, who made history as the first transgender attorney to argue before the nation’s highest court, was among the attendees alongside LGBTQ non-profit leaders and others who delivered remarks at the rally. Elected officials also joined the rally to show support.

The Supreme Court decision comes during the middle of Pride Month and less than two weeks before the 56th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

See some photos from the rally: