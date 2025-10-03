Guide to queer Halloween events in NYC this October

October has officially begun, and so have the Halloween festivities! Here is a list of events to attend this month.

Friday, October 17, 2025

Queer Spooky Shorts – 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show

The Other Side of Silence (TOSOS), a non-profit LGBTQ theatre company, is hosting a free event to watch some spooky short plays at the Flea Theater in TriBeca. To reserve your spot, sign up on this google form – seats are limited, so act fast.

Saturday, October 18, 2025

The Rocky Horror Picture Show – 8 p.m.

Red Eye NY, the popular LGBTQ club in midtown, is staging an edition of Rocky Horror Picture Show featuring many talented performers from New York City nightlife. The show will include stunts, dances, and songs — a fitting beginning to the Halloween season. Tickets are available for purchase now, starting at $15 for Early Bird and $25 for general admission.

Sunday, October 19, 2025

’80s vs. ’90s Halloween Movie Drag Brunch – 12 p.m.

Stella 34 Trattoria & Bar will have a drag brunch focused on the celebration of past horror movies. In their words, it’s going to be a “spooky and ooky” brunch! Tickets are $22.66 for both table and bar seating.

Tompkins Square Dog Parade – 1 p.m.

The annual Tompkins Square Dog Parade will return to Alphabet City along Avenue B. This event is free to attend, so if you love dogs and Halloween, this is definitely the parade for you.

Thursday, October 23, 2025

NYC Pride Open House & Queer Halloween Party – 6 p.m.

NYC Pride will be hosting a free event at the NYC Pride Office, located at 154 Christopher Street in suite 2A, for an opportunity to connect with the team of NYC Pride. Costumes are encouraged! You can RSVP here.

Saturday, October 25, 2025

Queer Halloween Costume Party – 4 p.m.

The Queer Family Podcast and Gaytriarchs: A Gay Dads Podcast are hosting a free costume party at Sugar Mouse NYC. More information and the link to reserve a ticket can be found here. Reserve quickly, as there are only a few tickets left!

Monday, October 27, 2025

Queer to Tell – 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show

If you love to hear a spooky Halloween story, this is the event for you! Queer to Tell is hosting an event at Ginger’s Bar in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn for everyone to gather ‘round and hear all of the stories based on the theme ‘IT CAME FROM THE CLOSET.’ For more information about the event, you can read over this Google form.

Thursday, October 30, 2025

The Rocky Horror Pankakke Show: LIVE! – 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show

Red Eye NY will be hosting yet another showing of Rocky Horror Picture Show to celebrate the 50th anniversary. This show will also be featuring New York City performers. Tickets start at $25 for pre-sale and go up to $30 for general admission.

Out & About Queer Dance Party: Halloween Edition – 10:30 p.m.

If you’re looking for an all-night dance party, this is the event for you. Hosted by Elsewhere, this party will have you ringing in Halloween with a bang. Early bird tickets are sold out, but there are still tickets available starting at $27.84.

Friday, October 31, 2025

Village Halloween Parade – 7 p.m.

This year is the 52nd annual Village Halloween Parade and is free for all to attend. The parade will travel along Sixth Avenue from Canal Street to 15th Street. Get your costumes ready for this vibrant, raucous neighborhood march through the Village!

Dungeons and Drag: Deadlands – 11 p.m. doors, 11:30 p.m. show

Purgatory, a queer-owned bar and venue in Bushwick, is hosting the Wyrd Friends for a night of fun-filled, and horrifying, western adventure. Tickets are available now, priced at $22.66.

NYC Pride: Gay & Sober Halloqueen Dance Party – 9 p.m.

This highly anticipated event will be held at the Manhattan Mirage, an event space on West 37th Street and Eighth Ave. The theme is “Wild West,” so show up in your best western costume and get ready to dance the night away — and also have a chance to win $250 for your costume! Tickets are available now for $30 with proceeds contributing to a joint fundraiser with Gay & Sober and NYC Pride.

Devil’s Playground Gay Halloween – 11 p.m.

Join DJ Ty Sunderland for a night of dancing at this party in Webster Hall, located in the East Village. Tickets are available now starting at $49.

Recurring Events:

Dirty Circus: Halloween

House of Yes, the infamous nightclub located in Bushwick, hosts a show every Friday and Saturday called Dirty Circus. For the month of October, it will be Dirty Circus: Halloween version. For more information regarding exact dates and times, as well as ticket prices, you can visit this page on their website.

Blood Manor

If you’re looking for a thrill and scare this Halloween, Blood Manor is sure to provide. Featured on Jimmy Fallon, this is NYC’s most infamous haunted attraction, and it is sure to have you walk away frightened. Tickets can be purchased on their website, starting at $50. This attraction runs through the second weekend of November.