Cats take center stage at 51st annual Village Halloween Parade

These aren’t scaredy cats!

New Yorkers embraced the “MEOW” theme on Oct. 31 at the 51st annual Village Halloween Parade, where cats — especially cat ladies — were the center of attention.

The parade started at Spring Street and proceeded north along Sixth Ave. to 15th Street. Along the way, marchers showed off their creative costumes, danced to music, and hoisted signs reminding spectators not to “eat the cats.” With just days remaining until the election, political themes were evident on signs such as one that read, “Votes for THE woman #Harris2024.” Broadway legend André De Shields served as the grand marshal.

See some photos from the Village Halloween Parade below: