New York LGBTQ ski weekends slated for January and February

Three separate LGBTQ ski weekends are scheduled to take place across three New York State mountains in January in February, beginning with Hunter Mountain’s LGBTQ+ Ski & Ride Weekend on Jan. 24 and 25.

Hunter Mountain’s LGBTQ+ Ski & Ride Weekend

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24, attendees can arrive to the Hunter Mountain Resort for welcoming refreshments in the Overlook area upstairs in the Base Lodge. All day, individuals can ski and ride with the epic pass or lift ticket. At 10:30 a.m. there will be breakfast and a raffle in the Overlook, followed by a live performance at noon in the main bar area. Folks can return to the Overlook at 4 p.m. for special events and refreshments.

On Sunday, Jan. 25, folks will again have the opportunity to ski and ride all day with the epic pass or lift ticket. Breakfast will again take place at 10:30 a.m. in the Overlook and there will be a live performance in the main bar area at noon. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at huntermtn.com for priority access.

Catskills Pride Ski Weekend

Barely a week later, the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center is leading the Catskills Pride Ski Weekend at Belleayre Mountain from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1. Attendees can show their pride during the “Pride Glide” down the mountain at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Full Moon Resort/Winter Wonderland Hotel, Starlite Motel, Phoenicia Lodge, Shandaken Inn, and Cold Spring Lodge all offer lodging deals and discounts for those attending the Pride weekend. Learn more at visitulstercounty.com.

Adirondack Winter Pride

The final weekend of February will bring Adirondack Winter Pride, which takes place at Whiteface Mountain. A full schedule is not yet available, but the second annual edition of Adirondack Winter Pride will feature a welcome celebration in downtown Lake Placid, skiing at Whiteface Mountain, and dancing at the Après Ski Party. Check out ski trails, Olympic venues, shopping, the Lake Placid Olympic Museum, ice skating, and more. Register at lakeplacid.com/adkwinterpride.