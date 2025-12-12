Guide to queer holiday events in NYC

The Christmas tree is lit during the 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 3, 2025.

Looking for something to do this holiday season? Check out our roundup of events throughout the month in New York City:

Thursday, December 12, 2025

Club Cumming Christmas Spectacular Spectacular!: Club Cumming, East Village – 9 p.m.

The iconic Club Cumming will host a holiday-themed cabaret show featuring burlesque, comedy, and music, featuring performances from Tony Dalelio and King Kelle, among others. Club Cumming will also host other Christmas-themed shows through December. Tickets, which are $20, as well as information regarding other shows, can be found at this link.

Saturday, December 13, 2025

Dandyland: Pajama Party: Boxers Hell’s Kitchen, 2 p.m.

Dandyland returns to Boxers with their “Pajama Party” holiday market. Get a jump start on your shopping and make your yuletide super gay with over 20 local artist vendors selling erotic art, clothing, jewelry, books, gifts, and more!

Deck the Balls: Club Lambda, Brooklyn – 8 p.m.

Club Lambda returns with its annual “Deck the Balls” holiday party, featuring raffles for prizes and other vendors. Pre-sale tickets are on sale right now at $15 and will go up to $20 at the door. A portion of the ticket proceeds goes to charity.

Boba Gays and Friends: Caveat, Manhattan – 4 p.m.

Don’t miss Boba Gays & Friends Holi-Gay Spectacular, an inclusive all-Asian comedy show, featuring the best Asian comics in NYC — including Kathleen Kim, Jenny Tian, Patricia Dignasan, and The Slaysians! Tickets via Caveat.nyc.

Sunday, December 14, 2025

Robby Browne’s NYC Toys Party: Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers, Manhattan – 5 p.m.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of this party, which is NYC’s largest LGBTQ+ holiday event. Attendees are encouraged to wear festive attire and bring an unwrapped toy for donation. Tickets are on sale for $164, which includes access to an open bar.

Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Loud and Proud Cabaret: Big Gay Holiday Spectacular: Caveat, Lower East Side – 9:30 p.m

Caveat’s holiday cabaret brings together acts of drag, burlesque, improv, and much more for attendees to enjoy and get in the holiday spirit. Tickets are on sale now at $24.

December 21, 2025

Ray McGale’s 12th Annual Krampus Show: The Parkside Lounge, Lower East Side – 7 p.m.

Parkside Lounge is hosting Ray McGale for his yearly Krampus show – so if you’re feeling a bit spooky this holiday season, this is the show for you! Early bird tickets are on sale at this website for $10.

December 21, 2025

Cubbyhole Holiday Party: Cubbyhole, West Village

The iconic Cubbyhole will host their holiday party featuring an XL charcuterie board and drink specials, but most importantly, a jolly good time!

December 10 – 21, 2025 (varying dates)

House of Yes – Xmas Spectacular: House of Yes, Bushwick – varying times

For just three weeks, House of Yes will host their fun-filled and outrageous Christmas Spectacular, with each show following the story of ‘Twinkletoes,’ Santa’s fallen favorite elf. Ticket prices vary for each show, but can be found here, along with more information about other shows being hosted throughout December.

New Year’s Eve Events:

Henrietta Hudson — Glam Ball: Henrietta Hudson, West Village – 8 p.m.

Henrietta Hudson will host DJ Mary Mac to ring in the New Year with a group champagne toast as the clock strikes midnight. Presale tickets are unavailable, but there will be a $30 cover at the door. Additionally, Henrietta’s will host multiple festive events throughout December, which can be found on their Instagram.

House of Yes – New Year’s Eve: House of Yes, Bushwick – 9 p.m.

This year is House of Yes’ 10th annual NYE celebration with a theme of geometric glamour and avant-garde spirit. Ticket prices vary from $45 to $160, and can be found at this link, along with more information regarding attire, featured artists, and more.

3 Dollar Bill — New Queers Eve: 3 Dollar Bill, East Williamsburg – 9 p.m.

Brooklyn’s largest queer nightclub will throw an all-night NYE extravaganza, featuring many different performers, to ring in 2026. Tickets are available here, starting at $40 for GA.