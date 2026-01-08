What to do in queer NYC this weekend

The skyline of Lower Manhattan is seen at dawn from across the Hudson River in New York City, U.S., October 18, 2025.

QARAVAN Community Meeting

Thursday, January 8, 6-8 p.m. Brooklyn Community Pride Center, 1561 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY

QARAVAN, a non-profit organization of Eurasian LGBTQ individuals which was previously known as RUSA LGBTQ+, meets twice monthly and is intended for Russian-speaking queer individuals. The meetings range are informational, cultural, educational, and celebratory. Registration is not required. Anyone can attend. To learn more, visit qaravan.org/reach-out.

Big Dawgs Eat (queer stand-up comedy)

Thursday, January 8, 7:30-10 p.m.

Boyfriend Co-Op, 1157 Myrtle Avenue Brooklyn, NY

Join headliner Jay Jurden, host Emma Dalenberg, and a handful of others for a queer stand-up comedy night. One drink minimum is required. Learn more via Eventbrite.

Remedy Thursdays at Lambda Lounge

Thursday, January 8, 8 p.m.-late

Lambda Lounge, 2256 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., New York, NY

R&B throwbacks, classics, and new hits are on deck every Thursday at Lambda Lounge. Hosted by Julius Caesar with music by DJ Ivory Snow.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 18 Premiere Viewing Party

Friday, January 9, 7 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

As the holidays wrap up, another season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is underway! Season 16 contestant Dawn will host a viewing party every week at 3 Dollar Bill. This week, Dawn will be joined by season 15 winner Sasha Colby. Tickets via 3dollarbillbk.com.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party w/ Jackie Cox and Plasma

Friday, January 9, 7 p.m.

VERS, 714 9th Ave, New York, NY

Join Jackie Cox and Plasma to watch S18 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” at VERS. Reserved seating requires a $35 food or drink minimum per person, but there is no minimum per person for standing room space. The seating begins at 7 p.m. ahead of the 8 p.m. show. Folks who are not seated by 7:30 may forfeit their reservation. Walk-ins are on a first-come, first served basis.

SEXI Saturday HIV/STI testing and more

Saturday, January 10, 2-7 p.m.

LGBT Network Community Centers, 35-11 35th Ave., Astoria, NY

The Q-Center in Astoria is hosting drop-in hours on Saturday afternoon for offerings such as HIV/STI testing and gender-affirming care referrals. The event is known as SEXI Saturday, which stands for Safety, Education ‘xpression,’ and identity, and TGNCNB folks of color between the ages of 13 and 34 receive a $25 gift card when they test. Reserve a spot for free via Eventbrite.

Two Lesbians Walk into a Bar…

Saturday, January 10, 7-8:10 p.m.

Caveat, 21 A Clinton Street, New York, NY

“Two Lesbians Walk Into a Bar,” a play written by Dorothea Miller, features a young and emergic comic who meets her comedic idol, leading to an intense bond. Tickets are $20, plus $4.41 in fees, totaling $24.41. Learn more via Eventbrite or Instagram (@twolesbiansplay)

Sinful Saturdays

Saturday, January 10, 11 p.m.

Pieces, 8 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Join Bootsie Lefaris, DJ Gingy, and a rotating cast of guest performers every Saturday at Pieces!

Dyke Drag Brunch

Sunday, January 11, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

366 West 46th Street New York, NY

By dykes, for everyone. Enjoy drag brunch at Bareburger, where attendees will be joined by Mr. Fire Island Hot Body 2024 Mauve and Amanda Tori Meating from S16 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Choose from two different time slots: 11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. Tickets are $20, plus $3.18 in fees. Learn more or buy tickets via Eventbrite.

Queer Book Club & Gift Exchange

Sunday, January 11, 3-5 p.m.

Sycamore Bar and Flower Shop, 1118 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn, NY

Looking to join a queer book club? Join Prace and Peace Travel and Queer Flatbush to discuss a holiday season book, “I’ll Be Gone for Christmas,” and stay for an optional white elephant gift exchange. The spending limit is $25, and guests are asked to bring the gift wrapped. Learn more via Eventbrite or Instagram: @pranaandpeacetravel and @queerflatbush.

Stonewallin’ with Lea Delaria

Sunday, January 11, 4-6 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher St., New York, NY

Watch Lea Delaria every second Sunday of the month at the Stonewall Inn, where there will be special guest appearances. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. before the 4 p.m. showtime and 5 p.m. tea dance. General admission tickets are $30, while VIP tickets are $50. Day-of tickets are $35. Learn more via Eventbrite.

Beer Blast at The Eagle

Sunday, January 11, 5 p.m.

554 W 28th St, New York, NY

Head to the Eagle on Sunday for Beer Blast. There is no cover until 9 p.m., at which point there will be a $20 cover. Mitch Ferrino and Bobby Duron will be bringing the music from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Queer BIPOC Comedy Open Mic

Sunday, January 11, 6-7:30 p.m.

Hive Mind Books, 219 Irving Ave., Brooklyn, NY

BIPOC queer and trans comics are invited to join Hive Mind Books’ comedy open mic. Folks can sign up at 5:30 p.m. and the open mic starts at 6 p.m. Tips for performers are appreciated. A coffee and tea bar will be open throughout the event. Participants are asked to remain respectful and understand that it is a BIPOC/trans/queer-centered open mic.