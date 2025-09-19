Second annual Cherry Grove Weekend of Women slated for Oct. 3-5

Several years ago, Sheila Morgan heard about the long-running women’s weekend in Provincetown — the LGBTQ haven in Massachusetts often known simply as P-Town — and thought something similar could work in the Cherry Grove section of New York’s Fire Island.

“My girlfriend visited friends of hers in P-Town,” Morgan said. “When she came back and told me about it, I said Cherry Grove should have one. It’s long overdue.”

Morgan turned the idea into reality last year with the inaugural Cherry Grove Weekend of Women — a three-day weekend of events across Cherry Grove. The second annual edition of the Cherry Grove Weekend of Women is scheduled to take place Oct. 3-5 at venues across Cherry Grove.

The Cherry Grove Weekend of Women’s website emphasizes inclusion, stating that it welcomes “all humans who identify as women and all allies who ardently believe that women deserve the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness — regardless of race, religion, and economic status.”

Morgan is one of eight members of the team working to produce the weekend, which includes more than a dozen events spread out across the three days.

Notably, the weekend will feature a takeover, of sorts, of the Belvedere — a towering property complete with Venetian architecture — which is usually a guesthouse for gay men but will be utilized as a headquarters for the women’s weekend. Morgan said at least 50 women will be staying there, and two key events will be held there.

“We’re claiming this space as our own,” Morgan said, praising the Belvedere as a “beautiful, historic, opulent place.”

Individuals can purchase all-in-one weekend tickets on a sliding scale between $100 and $300. While some events are technically free for attendees, Morgan stressed that every event costs money to produce, so the financial support ultimately helps to make the weekend possible. Organizers expect hundreds of people to attend events during the weekend.

Some key events include Leather and Lace — which will take place on the opening night at the Belvedere and feature tarot readings, burlesque performances, and more — as well as the Belvedere Ball, a formal event on Saturday night.

Other events include a Friday night welcome dinner at Cherry Grove Pizza, a Saturday afternoon market featuring 20+ vendors at the Ice Palace, a Saturday evening after-party at Cherrys on the Bay, and a “Last Dance” event on Sunday at Island Breeze, which is near the ferry dock.

“It’s time to have a comprehensive festival across three days that is an example of great DJs, great musicians, and great vendors,” Morgan said. “As this event evolves, I hope to get more arts and literature speakers, people who are authors, women leaders in political science and advocacy, and things of that nature.”

The event page’s website notes several places still available for individuals seeking to book overnight accommodations, though attendees can also make a day trip out of it.

Ferries will still be running in October, but organizers encourage attendees to be mindful of the ferry schedule. According to the Sayville Ferry Service, the early fall schedule encompasses Sept 3-Oct. 5. See the full schedule at sayvilleferry.com/cherry-grove.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the weekend, visit cg-wow.com.

See a flyer below: