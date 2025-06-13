Pride

PHOTOS: Marches, panels, and more at WorldPride in Washington

The late Gilbert Baker’s long Rainbow Flag stretches through the streets of Washington.
Donna Aceto

Thousands of people flocked to Washington for a vibrant and energetic edition of WorldPride — right on President Donald Trump’s doorstep. From marches to panel discussions, the festivities injected renewed energy into Pride Month just weeks ahead of the 56th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

New York City hosted WorldPride in 2019, which coincided with the 50th anniversary of Stonewall. This year, however, marks a similar milestone: It is the 50th anniversary of Pride in DC. This year’s WorldPride festivities kicked off in May and concluded on June 8 with an international march and rally.

Below, see a collection of photos from WorldPride in the nation’s capital:

Community members show their Pride at the June 8 march.Donna Aceto
Rainbows — including the colors of the Trans Flag — burst through DC for WorldPride.Donna Aceto
Longtime LGBTQ activist Randy Wicker flashes a thumbs up!Donna Aceto
Standing up for inclusion at WorldPride.Donna Aceto
Monica Helms, creator of the Trans Flag, participates in a panel discussion.Donna Aceto
Cathy Marino-Thomas chats with AJ Hikes of the American Civil Liberties Union.Donna Aceto
Actor Wilson Cruz!Donna Aceto
Trace Lysette participated in an LGBTQ entertainment panel led by GLAAD.Donna Aceto
Raven-Symoné also joined the entertainment panel.Donna Aceto
Comic Amber Ruffin hosts the Capital Pride award ceremony.Donna Aceto
Cathy Renna with Kierra Johnson, the executive director of the National LGBTQ Task Force.Donna Aceto
Standing up for trans service members at a time when the Trump administration has restricted gender-affirming care and moved to reimplement a ban on trans troops.Donna Aceto
Holding up the flag of Brazil in observance of WorldPride.Donna Aceto
Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather dressed up for WorldPride.Donna Aceto

