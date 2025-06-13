PHOTOS: Marches, panels, and more at WorldPride in Washington

Thousands of people flocked to Washington for a vibrant and energetic edition of WorldPride — right on President Donald Trump’s doorstep. From marches to panel discussions, the festivities injected renewed energy into Pride Month just weeks ahead of the 56th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

New York City hosted WorldPride in 2019, which coincided with the 50th anniversary of Stonewall. This year, however, marks a similar milestone: It is the 50th anniversary of Pride in DC. This year’s WorldPride festivities kicked off in May and concluded on June 8 with an international march and rally.

Below, see a collection of photos from WorldPride in the nation’s capital: