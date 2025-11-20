What to do in queer NYC this weekend

Buildings in City Hall Park in the Civic Center area of Lower Manhattan in New York City, U.S., November 5, 2025.

Sex Change USA Zine Launch Event

Thursday, November 20, 7 p.m.

Hive Mind Books, 219 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Don’t miss the launch of “Sex Change USA: Lost in Transition” — the second zine in the Sex Change USA series, featuring over a dozen stories of trans culture from the 1990s.

Stoned

Thursday, November 20, 9 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Alexis Kmieck presents Stoned, a birthday extravaganza featuring performances from RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kori King. Tickets via Eventim.us.

Gooniversity

Thursday, November 20, 9 p.m.

Red Eye NY, 355 West 41st Street, New York, NY

Leather & Lace and Big Dick Clark are celebrating one year of gooning and bonding at Gooniversity! Tickets via RedEyeNY.com.

Disco Slut

Friday, November 21, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Disco Slut is a new party combining Studio 54 vibes with party girl anthems. This party features beats from Arra and Belief; shows from Jupiter Genesis and Beaujangless. Tickets via Eventim.us.



Provoke at Stonewall

Friday, November 21, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

The Stonewall Inn hosts New York’s premier aerial performance and dance party, upstairs on the third Friday of every month.

Queer Gallery Walk

Saturday, November 22, 12:45 p.m.

Outside 293 10th Avenue (at West 27th Street), New York, NY

Join Queer Social and Christopher Hlinka on an afternoon guided tour through Chelsea’s Gallery District to see this month’s best exhibits with other queer people. Tickets via Eventbrite.

MotherDisco

Saturday, November 22, 4 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Join Emil Cohen and The Christopher Street Reader for MotherDisco! Don’t miss NYC’s beloved disco-fueled celebration of queer joy, community, and liberation. Tickets via Eventim.us.

One Piece Drag Tribute

Saturday, November 22, 8 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Shia Ho presents One Piece Drag Tribute, where your favorite drag performers transform into your favorite One Piece characters! Tickets via Dice.fm.

Daddy D*ck

Saturday, November 22, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Daddy Dick returns to C’Mon Everybody with music by Greg Scarnici and Michael Magnan, and gogo performances from Boy Radio. Tickets via Dice.fm.

HomoCats Fight the Power

Sunday, November 23, 5 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Join J. Morrison for the closing celebration of his most recent show at the Bureau, “Fight the Power! 15 Years of HOMOCATS.” Morrison will be reading from zines he created over the past 15 years alongside Ray Cha, Abi Cohen, Leah Gabriel, and more!