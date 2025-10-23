What to do in queer NYC this weekend

A person walks through wind and rain during a nor’easter storm at Times Square in New York City, U.S., October 13, 2025.

F**k You F*ggot F**ker

Thursday, October 23, 6 p.m.

Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, 26 Wooster Street, New York, NY

The Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art presents a screening of Chris McKim’s 2021 documentary, “Wojnarowicz: F**k You F*ggot F**ker,” with an introduction from Khashayar J. Khabushani. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Over the Rainbow

Thursday, October 23, 6 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Join Cynthia Nixon, Peppermint, Morgan Bassichis, and many more for a drag and burlesque benefit to help elect mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Tickets via ActBlue.com.

Queer Tag

Thursday, October 23, 8 p.m.

Bowlmor Chelsea Piers, Pier 60, New York, NY

Join Queer Social at Queer Tag, a night of unlimited laser tag, bowling, drink specials, and more. Discounted tickets via Eventbrite.

Robyn-O-Ween

Friday, October 24, 5 p.m.

9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

This Party Is Killing You — Brooklyn’s infamous Robyn dance party — is back to celebrate Halloween! Expect Robyn remixes and deep cuts, along with hits from Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, Carly Rae Jepson, and more! Tickets via Eventim.us.

Bargain Witch

Friday, October 24, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Join the Bureau as they celebrate the publication of DOPAMINE Books’ latest release, “Bargain Witch: Essays in Self-Initiation,” the debut collection from trans scholar and witch Brooke Palmieri. Brooke will be joined in conversation by Claywoman. Copies of “Bargain Witch” will be available for purchase; the event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

SCREAM

Friday, October 24, 8 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Do you like scary movies? Then you’ll love this drag tribute to Wes Craven classic slasher flick, “Scream 2,” starring Rify Roylty, Miss Malice, Pink Pancake, and more! Tickets via Dice.fm.

Queerlesque

Friday, October 24, 8 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

JMV presents a special, spooky edition of Queerlesque, a queer burlesque show! JMV hosts, with chilling performances from Jack Barrow, Antonio Amor, Ruby Moonrouge, and Gaymeboy Pocket. Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

Queer Junk Journaling 101

Saturday, October 25, 12 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Join the Bureau and Michael Williams for Queer Junk Journaling 101, a hands-on workshop designed for LGBTQ+ adults who want to explore journaling and collaging. Space is limited — please arrive early.

Queer Halloween Costume Party

Saturday, October 25, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Mouse NYC, 47 3rd Avenue, New York, NY

The Queer Family Podcast and Gaytriarchs are hosting a family-friendly Halloween costume party, featuring trick-or-treating, a costume runway, and community celebration! Tickets via Eventbrite.

Demon Slay-Her

Saturday, October 25, 7:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Step into the world of demons, swords, demons, and transformations at Demon Slay-Her, a one-night-only drag tribute to the hit anime Demon Slayer! Cosplay is strongly encouraged. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Out & Abt

Saturday, October 25, 10 p.m.

9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Out & Abt returns to 3 Dollar Bill! Don’t miss this ultimate queer dance party, which will include rotating DJ sets, drag shows all night, queer vendors, and more. Tickets via Eventim.us.

Big Broadway Drag Brunch

Saturday, October 2, 1 p.m.

54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, New York, NY

Join Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series featuring a rotating cast of your favorite drag queens singing everything from Broadway to pop to disco! October’s guests include Daniella Darling, Ty Evans, and Dom Parinyon. Tickets via 54Below.org.

Lesbian Lives Book Celebration

Sunday October 26, 11 a.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

The Bureau is hosting the closing book celebration for the Lesbian Lives 2025 Conference with a queer reading featuring Lana Lin, SaraEllen Strongman, Padraig Rooney, and more! Copies of their books will be available for purchase; the event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

Slay!

Sunday October 26, 8 p.m.

Bury the Hatchet Axe Throwing, 25 Noble Street Brooklyn, NY

Phaedra Phaded hosts Slay!, an unforgettable night of drag performances and axe throwing! Tickets via Eventbrite.

Strip Keys Burlesque And Variety Hour

Sunday October 26, 9 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Go back to the 1960s with Strip Keys Burlesque and Variety Hour, the best burlesque in all of New York! The show starts off with song and dance performances before opening up to the audience for piano karaoke! Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.