Activism

Marchers gather for The Doll Walk to mark Transgender Day of Visibility

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Ashley Ryan organized The Doll Walk.
Ashley Ryan organized The Doll Walk.
Donna Aceto

Trans women and allies gathered in Manhattan on March 29 for The Doll Walk, which featured a march and demonstration in observance of Transgender Day of Visibility.

Hosted by trans comic Ashley Ryan, participants assembled at Red Eye NY at 355 W. 41st St. and reviewed safety guidelines before beginning the march.

Marchers eventually stepped off and made their way to Port Authority, where they packed the subway platform and took the train one stop to Columbus Circle for the demonstration.

From there, marchers protested the anti-trans actions of the Trump administration, including its policies restricting transgender individuals from accurately listing their gender on their passports, in a show of support and visibility for trans, gender non-conforming, and non-binary individuals.

The march came just days before Transgender Day of Visibility, which is recognized annually on March 31.

See some photos below:

Organizer Ashley Ryan, speaking at Red Eye NY, outlines the route and discusses safety guidelines ahead of the march.
Organizer Ashley Ryan, speaking at Red Eye NY, outlines the route and discusses safety guidelines ahead of the march.Donna Aceto
Passing through Port Authority on the way to the train.
Passing through Port Authority on the way to the train.Donna Aceto
The packed subway platform at Port Authority.
The packed subway platform at Port Authority.Donna Aceto
The demonstration gets underway at Columbus Circle.
The demonstration gets underway at Columbus Circle.Donna Aceto
A giant passport sign brings attention to the Trump administration's policies targeting transgender individuals' ability to accurately display their gender.
A giant passport sign brings attention to the Trump administration’s policies targeting transgender individuals’ ability to accurately display their gender.
Dancing at the fountain on Fifth Avenue.
Dancing at the fountain on Fifth Avenue.Donna Aceto
Many marchers wore the colors of the Trans Flag.
Many marchers wore the colors of the Trans Flag.Donna Aceto
A joyous scene at Columbus Circle.
A joyous scene at Columbus Circle.Donna Aceto
Longtime LGBTQ activist Randy Wicker joins the demonstration.
Longtime LGBTQ activist Randy Wicker joins the demonstration.Donna Aceto

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