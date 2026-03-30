Marchers gather for The Doll Walk to mark Transgender Day of Visibility

Trans women and allies gathered in Manhattan on March 29 for The Doll Walk, which featured a march and demonstration in observance of Transgender Day of Visibility.

Hosted by trans comic Ashley Ryan, participants assembled at Red Eye NY at 355 W. 41st St. and reviewed safety guidelines before beginning the march.

Marchers eventually stepped off and made their way to Port Authority, where they packed the subway platform and took the train one stop to Columbus Circle for the demonstration.

From there, marchers protested the anti-trans actions of the Trump administration, including its policies restricting transgender individuals from accurately listing their gender on their passports, in a show of support and visibility for trans, gender non-conforming, and non-binary individuals.

The march came just days before Transgender Day of Visibility, which is recognized annually on March 31.

See some photos below: