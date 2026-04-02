PHOTOS: At Stonewall, community members blast Supreme Court ruling on conversion therapy

Marti Cummings and Qween Amor hold signs at an emergency rally following the Supreme Court’s 8-1 decision against Colorado’s conversion therapy for minors.

New Yorkers and survivors of conversion therapy gathered at the Stonewall National Monument on April 1 to condemn the Supreme Court’s 8-1 ruling against Colorado’s state law barring conversion therapy for minors.

The event at Stonewall was described as an emergency rally to unite voices from across the LGBTQ community to condemn conversion therapy and call for protections and actions.

Speakers included Matthew Shurka, an advocate against conversion therapy who founded Born Perfect; activist and performer Marti Cummings, survivor and author Tim Schraeder Rodriguez, Queer Liberation March co-founder Jay W. Walker, Assembly candidate Brian Romero, Qween Amor, and Dr. Anabel Ruggiero.

Click here to read our full legal analysis of the Supreme Court decision and click here to read about the reaction of local officials in New York City.

See some photos below: