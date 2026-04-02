Activism

PHOTOS: At Stonewall, community members blast Supreme Court ruling on conversion therapy

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Marti Cummings and Qween Amor hold signs at an emergency rally following the Supreme Court's 8-1 decision against Colorado's conversion therapy for minors.
Marti Cummings and Qween Amor hold signs at an emergency rally following the Supreme Court’s 8-1 decision against Colorado’s conversion therapy for minors.
Donna Aceto

New Yorkers and survivors of conversion therapy gathered at the Stonewall National Monument on April 1 to condemn the Supreme Court’s 8-1 ruling against Colorado’s state law barring conversion therapy for minors.

The event at Stonewall was described as an emergency rally to unite voices from across the LGBTQ community to condemn conversion therapy and call for protections and actions.

Speakers included Matthew Shurka, an advocate against conversion therapy who founded Born Perfect; activist and performer Marti Cummings, survivor and author Tim Schraeder Rodriguez, Queer Liberation March co-founder Jay W. Walker, Assembly candidate Brian Romero, Qween Amor, and Dr. Anabel Ruggiero.

Click here to read our full legal analysis of the Supreme Court decision and click here to read about the reaction of local officials in New York City.

See some photos below:

Mathew Shurka delivers remarks.
Mathew Shurka delivers remarks.Donna Aceto
Signs thank Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — the lone no vote in the 8-1 decision.
Signs thank Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — the lone no vote in the 8-1 decision.Donna Aceto
Author Tim Shraeder Rodriguez.
Author Tim Shraeder Rodriguez.Donna Aceto
Dr. Anabel Ruggiero addresses the audience.
Dr. Anabel Ruggiero addresses the audience.Donna Aceto
Longtime activist Randy Wicker joined the emergency rally.
Longtime activist Randy Wicker joined the emergency rally.Donna Aceto
Attendees rip conversion therapy as medical practice.
Attendees rip conversion therapy as medical practice.Donna Aceto
Jay W. Walker holds a sign describing conversion therapy as torture.
Jay W. Walker holds a sign describing conversion therapy as torture.Donna Aceto
A message for the Supreme Court one day after Transgender Day of Visibility.
A message for the Supreme Court one day after Transgender Day of Visibility.Donna Aceto

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