PHOTOS: Activists stand up for gender-affirming care at Washington Square Park

Advocates rally for gender-affirming care at Washington Square Park on May 16.

Just days after activists rallied at Tweed Courthouse to condemn attacks on gender-affirming care, community members continued to make their case at a similar demonstration on May 16 at Washington Square Park.

Billed as the “Patients Before Politics: Protect Trans Live” rally, the Washington Square Park demonstration spoke up in defense of medical privacy and protections for providers and urged resistance to the federal government’s attacks on gender-affirming care. The two recent rallies were held after NYU Langone said it received a federal subpoena seeking records of minors who received gender-affirming care at the hospital dating back to 2020.

See some photos below: