Health

PHOTOS: Activists stand up for gender-affirming care at Washington Square Park

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Advocates rally for gender-affirming care at Washington Square Park on May 16.
Advocates rally for gender-affirming care at Washington Square Park on May 16.
Donna Aceto

Just days after activists rallied at Tweed Courthouse to condemn attacks on gender-affirming care, community members continued to make their case at a similar demonstration on May 16 at Washington Square Park.

Billed as the “Patients Before Politics: Protect Trans Live” rally, the Washington Square Park demonstration spoke up in defense of medical privacy and protections for providers and urged resistance to the federal government’s attacks on gender-affirming care. The two recent rallies were held after NYU Langone said it received a federal subpoena seeking records of minors who received gender-affirming care at the hospital dating back to 2020.

See some photos below:

Taylor Brown, the executive director of the Mayor's Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs.
Taylor Brown, the director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs.Donna Aceto
Out transgender district leader and longtime political activist Melissa Sklarz.
Out transgender district leader and longtime political activist Melissa Sklarz.Donna Aceto
New Pride Agenda executive director Kei Williams.
New Pride Agenda executive director Kei Williams.Donna Aceto
Manhattan Councilmember Harvey Epstein.
Manhattan Councilmember Harvey Epstein.Donna Aceto
Equality New York executive director Amanda Babine.
Equality New York executive director Amanda Babine.Donna Aceto
Clark Wolff Hamel, the executive director of PFLAG NYC.
Clark Wolff Hamel, the executive director of PFLAG NYC.Donna Aceto
Lorelei Crean, Marti Cummings, Qween Amor, and Jay W. Walker.
Lorelei Crean, Marti Cummings, Qween Amor, and Jay W. Walker.Donna Aceto

 

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