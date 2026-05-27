Staten Island and Queens set to kick off borough-wide Pride events in NYC

The lead banner proceeds along the parade route at Queens Pride in 2025.

The NYC Pride March is still a month away, but the weeks leading up to it are filled with boroughwide celebrations across the city, beginning in Staten Island on May 30 and continuing the following week at Queens Pride.

There are also smaller, neighborhood-based Pride events on the calendar in the final days of May and the opening week of June: Brighton Beach Pride, which features a march along Brooklyn’s southern coastline, is slated for May 31, while GayRidge is holding its own Pride event on June 7.

Later in the month, boroughwide Pride events are also coming to Brooklyn (June 13) and the Bronx (June 20).

But first, here’s what to expect in Staten Island and Queens:

STATEN ISLAND

The Pride Center of Staten Island is leading the annual Staten Island Pride Festival, which is scheduled to begin at noon on May 30 at 1000 Richmond Terrace in Staten Island. The Pride Festival is for people of all ages and will feature live music, artists, craft vendors, food, activities, performers, and more, according to the Pride Center of Staten Island.

There will be free shuttle bus service available to and from Snug Harbor and Shack Shack at empire outlets, the Pride Center of Staten Island’s website notes.

Those with questions can contact 718-808-1365 or email msmithgilbert@pridecentersi.org. Learn more at pridecentersi.org.

QUEENS

The 34th annual edition of Queens Pride — always the first boroughwide Pride event during Pride Month in New York City — will return to Jackson Heights on June 7 at noon. Marchers will check in for the parade at 89th Street and 37th Avenue before stepping off and marching along 37th Avenue from 89th Street to 75th Street, where folks will disperse and partake in the annual festival.

In February, Queens Pride — which has been organized by LGBT Network in recent years — announced FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore will be one of the grand marshals for this year.

The festival will be located at 75th-77th Streets and 37th Road. Those who wish to march in the Queens Pride Parade are advised to email queenspride@lgbtnetwork.org. School GSAs interested in marching can participate for no cost and should contact Ariana Castillo at 718-514-2155 or via email at acastillo@lgbtnetwork.org.

BROOKLYN AND THE BRONX

After Queens Pride, New Yorkers will turn their attention to Brooklyn Pride’s festival and twilight march along Brooklyn’s Fifth Avenue on Saturday, June 13. This year, the 30th annual edition of Brooklyn Pride, will begin in the morning with the Brooklyn Pride LGBTQIA+ 5K Run/Walk from 10 a.m. to noon. Soon after, the multicultural festival kicks off at 11 a.m. and continues throughout the afternoon.

The annual Brooklyn Pride Twilight Parade will begin at precisely 7:30 p.m. Learn more at brooklynpride.org.

Bronx Pride, led by the Bronx-based non-profit organization Destination Tomorrow, will be held the following weekend on June 20 from noon to 6 p.m. More details — including timing, location, and more — will follow.