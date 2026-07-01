Activism

PHOTOS: Community rallies at Stonewall after SCOTUS upholds anti-trans sports bans

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Standing up for trans rights at the Stonewall National Monument on June 30.
Standing up for trans rights at the Stonewall National Monument on June 30.
Donna Aceto

Trans leaders and LGBTQ activists rallied at the Stonewall National Monument on June 30 in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s ruling to uphold state laws in Idaho and West Virginia barring trans athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.

The event featured several leaders who spoke at the podium in support of trans youth, including Peppermint, who served as a grand marshal at this year’s NYC Pride March; athlete Chris Mosier; New York Transgender Advocacy Group co-founder Tanya Asapansa-Johnson Walker; New Pride Agenda executive director Kei Williams; drag artist Marti Cummings; Ashley Ryan of the Doll Walk; and Cathy Marino-Thomas, a leading activist in the local fight for marriage equality.

Speakers emphasized their belief that the attacks on trans youth could lay the groundwork for broader anti-LGBTQ sentiment.

“Wake up, wake up, this is your fight, too,” attendees chanted. “When they are done with us, they are coming for you.”

No elected officials appeared to be in attendance, but two politicians who recently won their respective Democratic primary races — Congressional candidate Brad Lander and out Assembly candidate Brian Romero — joined the event. Former City Councilmember and State Senator Tom Duane was in attendance.

See some photos below:

Kei Williams of New Pride Agenda.
Kei Williams of New Pride Agenda.Donna Aceto
Peppermint.
Peppermint.Donna Aceto
Chris Mosier
Chris Mosier.Donna Aceto
Emphasizing the benefits of inclusion in sports.
Emphasizing the benefits of inclusion in sports.Donna Aceto
Devin-Norelle.
Devin-Norelle.Donna Aceto
Chloe Elentari.
Chloe Elentari.Donna Aceto
Tanya Asapansa-Johnson Walker.
Tanya Asapansa-Johnson Walker.Donna Aceto
Rev. Eli Moss Benedetto and Rabbi Abbey Stein.
Rev. Eli Moss Benedetto and Rabbi Abbey Stein.Donna Aceto
Tatiana Cruz.
Tatiana Cruz.Donna Aceto
Assembly candidate Brian Romero.
Assembly candidate Brian Romero.Donna Aceto
Cathy Marino-Thomas.
Cathy Marino-Thomas.Donna Aceto
Marti Cummings.
Marti Cummings.Donna Aceto
Dee Chen represents NYC Pride.
Dee Chen represents NYC Pride.Donna Aceto
Congressional candidate Brad Lander.
Congressional candidate Brad Lander.Donna Aceto
Ashley Ryan of the Doll Walk.
Ashley Ryan of the Doll Walk.Donna Aceto
Ryan Grippi.
Ryan Grippi.Donna Aceto

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