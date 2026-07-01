PHOTOS: Community rallies at Stonewall after SCOTUS upholds anti-trans sports bans

Standing up for trans rights at the Stonewall National Monument on June 30.

Trans leaders and LGBTQ activists rallied at the Stonewall National Monument on June 30 in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s ruling to uphold state laws in Idaho and West Virginia barring trans athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.

The event featured several leaders who spoke at the podium in support of trans youth, including Peppermint, who served as a grand marshal at this year’s NYC Pride March; athlete Chris Mosier; New York Transgender Advocacy Group co-founder Tanya Asapansa-Johnson Walker; New Pride Agenda executive director Kei Williams; drag artist Marti Cummings; Ashley Ryan of the Doll Walk; and Cathy Marino-Thomas, a leading activist in the local fight for marriage equality.

Speakers emphasized their belief that the attacks on trans youth could lay the groundwork for broader anti-LGBTQ sentiment.

“Wake up, wake up, this is your fight, too,” attendees chanted. “When they are done with us, they are coming for you.”

No elected officials appeared to be in attendance, but two politicians who recently won their respective Democratic primary races — Congressional candidate Brad Lander and out Assembly candidate Brian Romero — joined the event. Former City Councilmember and State Senator Tom Duane was in attendance.

See some photos below: