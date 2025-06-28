Pride

Rainbow crosswalk painted at Christopher Street and Seventh Avenue South

Drag artist Marti Gould Cummings cheers on while a young helper paints the crosswalk.
Out elected officials joined Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez and out Department of Small Business Services commissioner Dynishal Gross on June 26 to paint a rainbow crosswalk at Christopher Street and Seventh Avenue South.

The event also featured NYC Department of Finance Commissioner Preston Niblack, Assemblymember Deborah Glick, NYC Pride co-chairs Kazz Alexander and Michele Irimia, and West Village Business Improvement District operations manager Nick Hlat.

State Assemblymember Deborah Glick.
Out gay Councilmember Erik Bottcher (left) helps to paint the crosswalk.
Out Councilmember Erik Bottcher (left), out Department of Small Business Services commissioner Dynishal Gross, and Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez paint the crosswalk.Donna Aceto
Putting on the finishing touches!
Cathy Marino-Thomas and Steven Love Menendez.
