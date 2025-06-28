Rainbow crosswalk painted at Christopher Street and Seventh Avenue South

Drag artist Marti Gould Cummings cheers on while a young helper paints the crosswalk.
Donna Aceto
Out elected officials joined Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez and out Department of Small Business Services commissioner Dynishal Gross on June 26 to paint a rainbow crosswalk at Christopher Street and Seventh Avenue South.
The event also featured NYC Department of Finance Commissioner Preston Niblack, Assemblymember Deborah Glick, NYC Pride co-chairs Kazz Alexander and Michele Irimia, and West Village Business Improvement District operations manager Nick Hlat.