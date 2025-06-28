Rainbow crosswalk painted at Christopher Street and Seventh Avenue South

Drag artist Marti Gould Cummings cheers on while a young helper paints the crosswalk.

Out elected officials joined Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez and out Department of Small Business Services commissioner Dynishal Gross on June 26 to paint a rainbow crosswalk at Christopher Street and Seventh Avenue South.

The event also featured NYC Department of Finance Commissioner Preston Niblack, Assemblymember Deborah Glick, NYC Pride co-chairs Kazz Alexander and Michele Irimia, and West Village Business Improvement District operations manager Nick Hlat.