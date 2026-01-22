NYC Pride announces 2026 theme: ‘For All of Us’

NYC Pride, which organizes the main Pride March in New York City on the final Sunday in June, unveiled its 2026 theme, “For All of Us,” which is inspired by a quote attributed to the late Marsha P. Johnson.

This year’s theme aims to pay tribute to LGBTQ trailblazers like Johnson while also emphasizing the need to support marginalized members of the community, according to NYC Pride. Johnson’s quote derives from the phrase “There is no pride for some of us without liberation for all of us,” underscoring the need to continue the fight for all members of the LGBTQ community.

“LGBTQ+ Pride events are under attack around the world, but NYC is determined to march on,” said NYC Pride executive director Im Lynde, who was hired late last year. “We invite our LGBTQIA+ community from near and far to join us in the birthplace of Pride as we continue the fight for LGBTQIA+ equality — for all of us.”

Pride events were scaled back or cancelled in many cities last year in the midst of President Donald Trump’s campaign against LGBTQ rights and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). That trend is continuing this year, with Pride events getting scrapped in cities like Tampa, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; and Arlington, Texas.

NYC Pride also reduced some of its programming last year after a decrease in corporate sponsorship revenue, which was driven in part by “concern for potential blowback from this current administration,” an NYC Pride spokesperson said last year.

In addition to the main march on Pride Sunday, NYC Pride is planning to host PrideFest, the annual street festival, which also takes place on the same day. Youth Pride will take place at the South Street Seaport at Piers 16 and 17 on Saturday, June 27, according to NYC Pride.

Further events will be announced in NYC Pride’s 2026 Pride Guide, which will be available on May 22 at nycpride.org/pride-guide.\