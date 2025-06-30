NYC Dyke March draws thousands in condemnation of fascism

Thousands of marchers hit the streets on June 28 for the 2025 NYC Dyke March, which stepped off from Bryant Park and proceeded along Fifth Avenue before concluding at Washington Square Park.

The banners and signs across the march emphasized the evening’s theme, “Dykes say no to fascism!” This year marked the 33rd annual NYC Dyke March, which is held annually on the Saturday of Pride weekend in New York City.

Some individuals who previously marched in the Dyke March held a separate event called Shalom, Dykes in response to recent changes to the NYC Dyke March’s Planning Committee, which took a stance against Zionism ahead of this year’s march. See some photos from the Shalom, Dykes event below: