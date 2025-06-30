Pride

NYC Dyke March draws thousands in condemnation of fascism

By Posted on
Marchers proceed along Fifth Avenue during the 2025 NYC Dyke March.
Marchers proceed along Fifth Avenue during the 2025 NYC Dyke March.
Donna Aceto

Thousands of marchers hit the streets on June 28 for the 2025 NYC Dyke March, which stepped off from Bryant Park and proceeded along Fifth Avenue before concluding at Washington Square Park.

The banners and signs across the march emphasized the evening’s theme, “Dykes say no to fascism!” This year marked the 33rd annual NYC Dyke March, which is held annually on the Saturday of Pride weekend in New York City.

Almost 50 years!
Almost 50 years!Donna Aceto
Standing up for democracy.
Standing up for democracy.Donna Aceto
Valarie Walker attended both the NYC Dyke March and the Shalom, Dykes event.
Valarie Walker attended the NYC Dyke March in protest and also attended the Shalom, Dykes event.Donna Aceto
A message to the Trump administration.
A message to the federal government.Donna Aceto
Moving to the beat of the drums.
Moving to the beat of the drums.Donna Aceto
Rainbow fans help beat the heat.
Rainbow fans help beat the heat.Donna Aceto

Some individuals who previously marched in the Dyke March held a separate event called Shalom, Dykes in response to recent changes to the NYC Dyke March’s Planning Committee, which took a stance against Zionism ahead of this year’s march. See some photos from the Shalom, Dykes event below:

Standing in solidarity with trans youth.
Standing in solidarity with trans youth.Donna Aceto
All smiles for the camera!
All smiles!Donna Aceto
The Shalom, Dykes event was held on the same day as the NYC Dyke March.
The Shalom, Dykes event was held on the same day as the NYC Dyke March.Donna Aceto
Enjoying Pride weekend in NYC.
Donna Aceto

Idit Klein, Thank You For Coming Out

Thank You for Coming Out

About the Author

More in Pride

More from Around NYC