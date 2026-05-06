New York Transgender Advocacy Group hosts health and wellness summit

New York Transgender Advocacy Group (NYTAG), a trans-led organization advocating for policies in support of transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary individuals, held its second annual health and wellness Summit in Albany April 24-26.

The summit brought together more than 100 TGNCNBI New Yorkers from across the state for a weekend of connection, learning, and collective care under the theme of “Advocacy is Healthcare.” The summit featured conversations, workshops, community-led sessions, and educational programming in an environment that prioritized lived experiences and leadership.

The second annual event, according to NYTAG, served as a call to action to help advocates stand up for themselves and their communities in the future — and the organization expressed its commitment to building spaces that center care, empower leadership, and advance health equity across the state.

See some photos of the summit below: