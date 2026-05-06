Health

New York Transgender Advocacy Group hosts health and wellness summit

By Posted on
Panelists engage during New York Transgender Advocacy Group's annual health and wellness summit.
Panelists engage during New York Transgender Advocacy Group’s annual health and wellness summit.
Donna Aceto

New York Transgender Advocacy Group (NYTAG), a trans-led organization advocating for policies in support of transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary individuals, held its second annual health and wellness Summit in Albany April 24-26.

The summit brought together more than 100 TGNCNBI New Yorkers from across the state for a weekend of connection, learning, and collective care under the theme of “Advocacy is Healthcare.” The summit featured conversations, workshops, community-led sessions, and educational programming in an environment that prioritized lived experiences and leadership.

The second annual event, according to NYTAG, served as a call to action to help advocates stand up for themselves and their communities in the future — and the organization expressed its commitment to building spaces that center care, empower leadership, and advance health equity across the state.

See some photos of the summit below:

Chanel Lopez, the deputy director of LGBTQ+ Affairs for Gov. Kathy Hochul, delivers remarks at NYTAG's summit.
Chanel Lopez, the deputy director of LGBTQ+ Affairs for Gov. Kathy Hochul.Donna Aceto
Athena Rivera of New York Transgender Advocacy Group.
Athena Rivera of New York Transgender Advocacy Group.Donna Aceto
Yanery Cruz, who is the executive director of the City Council's LGBTQIA+ Caucus, with Montana state lawmaker Zooey Zephyr.
Yanery Cruz, who is the executive director of the City Council’s LGBTQIA+ Caucus, with Montana state lawmaker Zooey Zephyr.Donna Aceto
Alaina Daniels of Trans formative Schools.
Alaina Daniels of Trans formative Schools.Donna Aceto
Nadia Swanson of the Ali Forney Center.
Nadia Swanson of the Ali Forney Center.Donna Aceto
Tiffany Jade Munroe of the Caribbean Equality Project.
Tiffany Jade Munroe of the Caribbean Equality Project.Donna Aceto
Elisa Crespo of the Stonewall Community Foundation.
Elisa Crespo of the Stonewall Community Foundation.Donna Aceto
Dr. Sundeep Singh Boparai.
Dr. Sundeep Singh Boparai.Donna Aceto

About the Author

More in Health

More from Around NYC