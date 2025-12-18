House votes to criminalize youth gender-affirming care

The GOP-led House of Representatives on Dec. 17 passed legislation carried by Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene that would criminalize providers — and, in some cases, even family members — for delivering gender-affirming care for youth.

The bill bars all kinds of gender-affirming care for youth, with penalties of up to 10 years in federal prison, though the legislative proposal is destined to falter in the Senate, where the support of Democrats would be necessary. Earlier this month, Greene told House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring the bill to the floor in exchange for her support for a defense bill, according to the New York Times.

The legislation drew support from three Democratic members of Congress — Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez of Texas and Don Davis of North Carolina — but it was also opposed by Republicans Mike Lawler of New York, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Gabe Evans of Colorado, and Mike Kennedy of Utah.

In a video posted on X, Greene celebrated the passage of her bill and called out the four Republicans who opposed it, saying they “refused to protect kids.”

“I don’t know why they can’t protect kids, but that’s too bad,” Greene said. “But I’m so excited my bill passed and it goes to the Senate next. Thank you so much for your support.”

The bill’s passage in the lower house expectedly prompted widespread criticism of the Republican Party for targeting trans youth. Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware, an out trans Democrat, blasted her Republican colleagues at a press conference on Dec. 17, accusing them of being “obsessed” over trans issues while many Americans brace for skyrocketing healthcare premiums.

“They would rather have us focusing and debate a misunderstood and vulnerable 1% of the population instead of focusing on the fact that they are raiding everyone’s healthcare in order to pay for tax breaks for the wealthiest 1%,” McBride said. “All Republicans care about is making the rich richer and attacking trans people… They think more about trans people than trans people think about trans people.”

Out Rep. Mark Takano of California, who serves as the chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus, said the bill is the most extreme anti-trans legislation to ever pass the House.

“If this bill becomes law, doctors, pharmacists, and — in some circumstances — the parents of young trans people, would face time in prison for choosing to prioritize their child’s health. This bill is beyond cruel and its passage will forever be a stain on the institution of the United States Congress,”

New Pride Agenda, a New York State-wide non-profit dedicated to the economic, health, racial, and gender identity justice needs of marginalized LGBTQ individuals, said the legislation would “inflict irreparable harm on trans and gender nonconforming youth by criminalizing life-saving care that affirms their identities.”

The organization used the moment to reiterate calls to enhance protections in New York State.

“Here in New York, we have a moral and legal obligation to mount a forceful response and ensure we are a haven for trans youth, their caregivers and support networks and their medical providers,” New Pride Agenda said in a written statement. “Most immediately, this means swiftly passing and vigorously enforcing Shield Law 2.0, state legislation that strengthens our hand against federal intimidation, surveillance, and prosecution.”