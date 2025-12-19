Activism

New Chelsea community group aims to resist ICE and federal threats

Longtime activist Ann Northrop speaks during the first meeting of Chelsea Neighbors United.
Donna Aceto

Local LGBTQ community members joined the first meeting of the new Chelsea Neighbors United, which is part of the Hands Off NYC campaign and aims to work with other groups to coordinate non-violent resistance to threats from the federal government.

Organized by Ann Northrop, Trudy Rudnick, Jay W. Walker, Julie DeLaurier, Cherie Acierno and others from the neighborhood and activist community, Chelsea Neighborhood United is beginning its campaign by focusing on the threats community members face by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Speakers at the first meeting included Northrop, Walker, DeLaurier, Rev. Christine Lee, Mia Soto, and Trudy Rudnick.

Below, see some photos from the first meeting, held on Dec. 15.

Audience members, surrounded by signs condemning ICE, look on.
Jay W. Walker delivers remarks to the crowd.
Jay W. Walker delivers remarks to the crowd.Donna Aceto
Mia Soto speaks during the Chelsea Neighbors United meeting.
Mia Soto speaks during the Chelsea Neighbors United meeting.Donna Aceto
Thomas Duane, an out gay former elected official who served in the City Council and State Senate, looks on.
Thomas Duane, an out gay former elected official who served in the City Council and State Senate, looks on.Donna Aceto
Trudy Rudnick speaks.
Trudy Rudnick speaks.Donna Aceto

