New Chelsea community group aims to resist ICE and federal threats

Longtime activist Ann Northrop speaks during the first meeting of Chelsea Neighbors United.

Local LGBTQ community members joined the first meeting of the new Chelsea Neighbors United, which is part of the Hands Off NYC campaign and aims to work with other groups to coordinate non-violent resistance to threats from the federal government.

Organized by Ann Northrop, Trudy Rudnick, Jay W. Walker, Julie DeLaurier, Cherie Acierno and others from the neighborhood and activist community, Chelsea Neighborhood United is beginning its campaign by focusing on the threats community members face by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Speakers at the first meeting included Northrop, Walker, DeLaurier, Rev. Christine Lee, Mia Soto, and Trudy Rudnick.

Below, see some photos from the first meeting, held on Dec. 15.