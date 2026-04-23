A new digital campaign plans to observe Transgender Day of Visibility throughout the year by spotlighting transgender leaders who are making an impact across different industries.

Amida Care, a New York-based non-profit Medicaid Special Needs Health Plan focusing on HIV care, sexual health, and gender-affirming care, recently launched TransVisiblity365.org, which features brief profiles of trans leaders at both the national and local level, including former US Health and Human Services official Rachel Levine, movie star Elliot Page, Stonewall Community Foundation executive director Elisa Crespo, the late Cecilia Gentili, and New Pride Agenda executive director Kei Williams. Among many others, Sylvia Rivera and Marsha P. Johnson are also featured on the list

The campaign is called “Every Day Is Trans Day of Visibility.”

“Visibility is powerful because it tells transgender people — especially young people — that they are not alone and that their lives matter,” Porsche Jones, a community health outreach worker at Amida Care said in a written statement. “At a time when our communities face increasing attacks, the Every Day is Trans Day of Visibility campaign is a declaration of joy, resistance, and collective care. I’m honored to stand alongside so many trans leaders in lifting our stories and showing the world that our strength and contributions are here every day of the year.”

Transgender Day of Visibility, which falls on March 31, was founded in 2009 by Transgender Michigan executive director Rachel Crandall Crocker, who told Gay City News last year that her idea started with a Facebook post.

“I contacted trans leaders all over the world telling them about it, asking if they wanted in,” Crocker recalled. Within a year or two, she said, “it began to snowball, and snowball, and snowball.”

Amida Care and New York Transgender Advocacy Group formally announced the campaign in an event on Transgender Day of Visibility last month. According to Amida Care, the campaign was crafted as part of a collaboration with Colectivo Intercultural TRANSgrediendo, Community Healthcare Network (CHN), Destination Tomorrow, NEW Pride Agenda, NYTAG, and TransLatina Network.

Read more about Amida Care’s campaign at TransVisiblity365.org.