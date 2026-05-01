Advocates demand more funding for trans initiatives in NYC budget

Advocates huddle in front of City Hall to rally for increased funding for trans initiatives in the city budget.

A coalition of advocates and organizations rallied at City Hall Park on April 30 to demand greater investments in initiatives for transgender New Yorkers in the upcoming city budget.

Advocates in the NYC Trans & Queer Coalition are seeking a $10 million increase in the budget for a city-based fund — modeled after the state-based Lorena Borjas Transgender and Non-Binary Wellness and Equity Fund — aimed at steering resources to trans-led organizations; $15 million more for a fund for gender-affirming care for youth; and another $10 million for a fund dedicated to supporting individuals in the sex trade.

Advocates are also pushing to allocate $4 million for emergency funding for trans care and $15 million for a new fund for LGBTQIA+ immigrants.

The coalition includes the Ali Forney Center, the Audre Lorde Project, the NYC Anti-Violence Project, Black Trans Liberation, Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, Caribbean Equality Project, The LGBT Center, Chosen Family Law Center, Decriminalize Sex Work NYC, Destination Tomorrow, G.L.I.T.S, GMHC, Harlem Pride, Hetrick-Martin Institute, Housing Works Advocacy, The Legal Aid Society, Make the Road New York, National Harm Reduction Coalition, New Alternatives, The New Pride Agenda, PFLAG NYC, and Safe Horizon Streetwork Project.

The coalition, which noted that it secured more than $13 million in last year’s city budget, planned the rally to coincide with the City Council’s Committee on Finance meeting.

See some photos from the rally below: