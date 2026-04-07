Caribbean Equality Project marches for immigrant justice at Phagwah Parade

The Caribbean Equality Project joined the Phagwah (Holi) Parade on March 29 in Richmond Hill, Queens, marking the organization’s 10th year of participation in the annual event.

The vibrant celebration of Holi kicked off at Liberty Avenue and 133rd Street and concluded at Phil “Scooter” Rizzuto Park, where attendees embraced the festival of colors symbolizing renewal, unity, and good over evil.

The Caribbean Equality Project marched with the Phagwah Social Justice Collective, which was formed by the Caribbean Equality Project in 2019 as a coalition of progressive community-based human rights organizations.

At this year’s parade, the contingent marched for the passage of the New York For All Act — legislation that would prevent local resources from aiding in federal immigration efforts — and chanted “No justice, no peace. We want ICE off our streets.”

“In today’s political climate, where the safety and dignity of LGBTQ+ and immigrant communities remain under threat, our visibility and advocacy are acts of resistance,” Mohamed Q. Amin, the founder and executive director of Caribbean Equality Project said in a written statement. “By marching for the passage of the New York for All Act, we take a powerful step toward protecting our neighbors, strengthening our families, and call on Governor Kathy Hochul to affirm that every person who calls our great state home deserves to live in safety and with dignity.”

The organization’s 10-year tenure in the parade is particularly notable given the adversity the group faced in the beginning. During the organization’s early years of participation, it had to “push persistently” just to get a spot in the march, all while experiencing harassment from some committee members, the Caribbean Equality Project told Gay City News.

The Caribbean Equality Project said their participation in the parade is grounded in radical joy, intersectional organizing, and unwavering advocacy for immigrant rights, racial justice, and LGBTQ+ equity.

The organization created a video featuring footage of this year’s parade: