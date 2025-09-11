Travis Greisler, Thank You For Coming Out

In the latest episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Travis Greisler (he/him).

Travis Greisler is a NYC based writer, director, acting coach and newly minted travel agent who began his career as a child actor on Broadway in show’s like “The Who’s Tommy” and “Les Miserables.” In his adult life he’s helped develop a ton of plays and musicals (like “The Cher Show” on Broadway, “Fully Committed” with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and “Tales of the City” with the Scissor Sisters) plus his own work as a writer and director. He continues to coach actors and helps folks disassociate by going on fabulous trips around the globe that he plans as a travel agent. He can be reached via his website www.travisgreisler.com or his instagram (@travistea247) where he enjoys a healthy posting of comedy, queer content and occasional political things too.

Listen in to our latest incredible conversation about the vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.

