Zaq Latino, Thank You For Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Zaq Latino (they/she).

Zaq is a New York City-based actor, writer/producer, and composer. With 17 film credits and a network TV debut on ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ Zaq founded the 501(c)(3) performance company validBodies arts project and, in 2024, raised over $113 K for indie storytelling. You may have seen them on Jeffrey Marsh’s podcast, The Jeffrey Marsh Podcast, as producer, or co-host of their joint morning show “Enby in the Morning.”

Listen in to our latest incredible conversation about the vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.