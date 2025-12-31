Zaq Latino, Thank You For Coming Out

Thank You for Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Zaq Latino (they/she).

Zaq is a New York City-based actor, writer/producer, and composer. With 17 film credits and a network TV debut on ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ Zaq founded the 501(c)(3) performance company validBodies arts project and, in 2024, raised over $113 K for indie storytelling. You may have seen them on Jeffrey Marsh’s podcast, The Jeffrey Marsh Podcast, as producer, or co-host of their joint morning show “Enby in the Morning.”

Listen in to our latest incredible conversation about the vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.

