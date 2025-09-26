Survey seeks feedback from Black gay and trans respondents on long-acting PrEP

A new survey launched by Global Black Gay Men Connect is seeking responses from Black gay men and Black trans community members to learn more about the preferences and barriers related to long-acting injectable PrEP, which has emerged as another tool in HIV prevention efforts.

The new survey is part of an effort by Global Black Gay Men Connect to bolster awareness and HIV prevention options among Black gay men and trans individuals. Another component of the campaign involves a podcast called “Let’s Talk About PrEP,” which is hosted by Global Black Gay Men Connect and is described as an “unapologetic, sex-positive podcast where Black gay men take the mic and talk openly about sex, pleasure, protection, and everything in between.”

In a sign of the evolving landscape surrounding injectable PrEP, the Food and Drug Administration approved a twice-yearly injectable HIV prevention shot earlier this year — more than three years after cabotegravir, which is offered by ViiV Healthcare under the name Apretude, was approved as an injectable form of PrEP that is administered every other month.

“For too long, Black gay men and trans communities are the last to hear about new HIV prevention options — and we’re rarely asked to shape the messaging or access plans,” Global Black Gay Men Connect told Gay City News on Sept. 26. “This survey launches a national campaign to change that, so our communities lead on how long-acting PrEP is introduced, talked about, and accessed.”

Racial disparities in PrEP uptake have dated back to the early years of PrEP. While there was a significant increase in the use of PrEP from 2014 to 2017, for example, 40% of white gay and bisexual men who benefited the most from PrEP received it, compared to just 26% of Black men, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Global Black Gay Men Connect’s survey questionnaire was co-developed and reviewed with multiple partners, including the National Black Gay Men’s Advocacy Coalition (NBGMAC), the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), and PrEP in Black America. The survey asks users to provide information about their identity, education, and awareness and knowledge of PrEP — including injectable options — along with a range of other related questions. The survey and podcast campaign was first reported by gayemagazine.com.

The survey will remain open through November, according to Global Black Gay Men Connect, which hopes to draw responses from around the United States in an effort to generate state-level insights. The survey’s findings will support a national gathering later this year featuring community, health departments, and providers, all of which will collaborate on messaging surrounding long-acting PrEP that is tailored to Black gay men and trans individuals, explore strategies to reduce barriers, and more.