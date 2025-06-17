Yankees-Stonewall scholars recognized during pre-game ceremony

From right to left: Stonewall Inn co-owner Kurt Kelly; Zamuel Duran Yepes of Brooklyn; Kai Almonte Valera of the Bronx; Stonewall Inn Gives Back board member Lorna Luft; anonymous Queens honoree; Stonewall Inn co-owner Stacy Lentz; Nico Weisberger of Manhattan; and Lucianna Lombardi of Staten Island.

This year’s recipients of the annual Yankees-Stonewall scholarship were honored on the field during a pregame ceremony ahead of the Bronx Bombers’ June 16 matchup against the Los Angeles Angels.

The scholarship, given annually to one graduating high school senior in each borough, was first launched in 2019 in commemoration of Stonewall 50. The scholarship provides $10,000 in grants per student to help cover some of the costs of college.

The on-field ceremony was held as part of what the Yankees call Legacy of Pride, which consists of the scholarship, on-field ceremony, and a special ticket offer — with proceeds benefitting the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative.

This year’s recipients are Kai Almonte Valera of the Bronx, who will attend Le Moyne College; Zamuel Duran Yepes of Brooklyn, who plans to attend CUNY’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice; Nico Weisberger of Manhattan, who is attending Swarthmore College; and Lucianna Lombardi of Staten Island, who will attend SUNY New Paltz. The fifth recipient, representing Queens, wishes to remain anonymous.

The New York City Department of Education spearheads the nomination process, while the selection of scholarship recipients is overseen by both the Department of Education and representatives from the Yankees, the Stonewall Inn, and Athlete Ally, which is a non-profit organization working to boost inclusion in sports.

“I was deeply inspired by each of this year’s Yankees-Stonewall scholarship recipients, and we are proud to recognize their accomplishments,” said Yankees senior vice president and general manager Brian Cashman. “These scholarships are awarded to individuals who have demonstrated that they are on the path to making our world a more tolerant and compassionate place. Knowing what all our scholars have done to this point in their lives, I can’t wait to see the impact they have on the future. The LGBTQ+ community should know that Yankee Stadium will always be a place where they can feel safe and encouraged to be who they are.”

Stacy Lentz, a co-owner of the Stonewall Inn, praised the students, saying, “I can’t say enough about the maturity, kindness, and ambition of the young people we are honoring this year. They have incredible things ahead of them, and it’s an honor for us to assist them in moving forward along their respective paths.”

The Yankees’ Legacy of Pride event came less than a week after the Mets hosted a lively Pride Night at Citi Field, where fans were given a Pride tank top, a pre-game party, and a special ticket offer featuring a Pride Night fanny pack, with proceeds benefitting NYC Pride.

Below, see some photos from the on-field ceremony at Yankee Stadium.