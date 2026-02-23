Nets set to host annual Pride Night game Feb. 24

Feb 11, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Drake Powell (4) looks to pass the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) and center Micah Potter (11) during the second quarter at Barclays Center.

Pride Night is returning to Barclays Center on Feb. 24 when the Nets take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m.

This year’s Pride Night game will feature halftime entertainment, special merchandise, and an awards ceremony during which the Ali Forney Center will be honored with the Jason Collins Award. The Nets have had a Pride Night tradition of handing out awards named after Jason Collins, the former Nets player who made history in 2014 when he became the first out gay player to play in an NBA game.

The Ali Forney Center, a non-profit organization providing shelter and services to homeless LGBTQ youth, will be awarded during the game, according to Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment’s SVP of Social Impact, Jackie Wilson, who discussed the Nets’ Pride festivities with Gay City News.

The evening’s entertainment will feature local DJ Quiana Parks, Wilson said.

“When you walk into the arena, the entire look and feel will include Quiana’s artwork, and Quiana will be DJing,” said Wilson, who added that Quiana will be greeting fans.

The halftime show will feature a tribute to ballroom dancing.

“Our organization believes in highlighting and amplifying the rich cultural heritage and diversity of the borough of Brooklyn, and the Pride community is very much part of that,” Wilson said. “We operate in arguably the most diverse footprint in the US, so it is important for us to highlight all of the different demographics in this borough that unite to bring us all together.”

Last year’s Nets Pride Night game was held in April and featured a halftime show that was performed by the Brooklynettes and choreographed by Arturo Lyons. The event also featured performers like Lolita Juicy Couture of the House of Juicy Couture and 4N Yardi, a Jamaican dancehall artist.

The Nets are struggling mightily this season, posting a 15-41 record thus far — the second-fewest wins in the league. The Mavericks, however, are not much better, entering the game with a 20-36 record.