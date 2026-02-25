Marking Pride Night, Nets showcase ballroom dancers and honor Ali Forney Center

Jackie Wilson, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment’s SVP of Social Impact (middle right) presents the Jason Collins award to the Ali Forney Center, led by president and executive director Alex Roque (middle left) during halftime of the Nets-Mavericks Pride Night game on Feb. 24.

A large Progress Pride Flag emblazoned with the Brooklyn Nets logo flew across the court at Barclays Center on Feb. 24 during a thumping, ballroom-inspired halftime show in the middle of the team’s annual Pride Night game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The halftime show, performed by Choreographer Arturo Lyons and the House of Miyake-Mugler in conjunction with the Brooklynettes, represented one of several elements of Pride Night at Barclays Center — now a nearly decade-long tradition for the Nets.

Local DJ Quiana Parks, perched high up on the Modelo Bridge, brought the music throughout the game — and Parks’ artwork was sprinkled throughout the concourse, where there was a photo station for fans who lined up to get their picture taken near a “Pride Night” poster with a rainbow-colored Brooklyn Nets logo.

The Pride Night theme was evident on video boards and electronic displays around the arena, and apparel shops showcased a Pride-themed Nets T-shirt. Still, it did not quite match the queer visibility of the New York Liberty, the WNBA team, which drew a plethora of fans decked out in rainbow-colored attire at its Pride Night last summer and featured a Lesbian Herstory Archives’ information board detailing the role of lesbians in Liberty history. For their part, there are several out athletes on the Liberty.

Several fans who were lined up for pictures at the photo station before tipoff told Gay City News it was their first Nets Pride Night. One individual, accompanied by their partner, said the game was part of a Valentine’s Day gift. Another couple underscored the importance of major sports leagues showing support for the LGBTQ community.

“Because, as you know, there are not a lot of out athletes,” one fan said.

Jackie Wilson, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment’s SVP of Social Impact, who played a role in the Pride Night festivities, presented the annual Jason Collins Award to the Ali Forney Center, a New York City-based non-profit organization supporting homeless LGBTQ youth with transitional housing, intake services at their drop-in center, and job readiness training. Alex Roque, Ali Forney Center’s president and executive director, accepted the award on behalf of the non-profit.

“It was truly an honor to be presented with the Jason Collins Award at Nets Pride Night,” Roque told Gay City News. “This recognition means so much to the youth we serve, our staff, and our community to be seen and valued in this way. It also helps amplify our work for LGBTQ youth across the city.”

Collins, the award’s namesake, made history with the Nets in 2014 — less than a year after he came out as gay — when he became the first out player to play in an NBA game.

Since retiring, Collins has been a mainstay at Nets Pride Night games, where he usually presents an award on the court. However, Collins was unable to attend this year’s game after he revealed in a December announcement that he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma — an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“It means everything to see the Brooklyn Nets continue to embrace Pride in such a visible way,” Collins told Gay City News on Feb. 24. “The team stands for diversity, resilience, and self-expression, and Pride Night at the Brooklyn Nets is a powerful reflection of that spirit. For an award in my name to be given at Barclays Center — the same place that I made history 12 years ago — is incredibly humbling.”

Collins praised Brooklyn’s fan base for the outpouring of support he has received in the two months since he opened up about his health.

“My journey has taught me that authenticity, perseverance, and community are everything,” Collins said. “To the fans who have supported me and continue to follow my story, I want to say thank you. Your encouragement means more than you know. Never underestimate the power of living openly and honestly.”

The Pride Night game came just one day after the 12-year anniversary of the day when Collins signed his first contract after coming out — a 10-day contract with the Nets. He played his first home game as an out athlete in that very arena in 2014.

“It is such a source of pride for us as an organization that Jason felt not only comfortable but empowered as a member of the Nets,” Wilson, the presenter of the Jason Collins Award, told Gay City News. “Our organization believes in highlighting and amplifying the rich culture, heritage, and diversity of the Borough of Brooklyn, and the Pride community is very much part of that.”

On the court, the Nets struggled to keep up with the Mavericks’ all-around offensive attack, led by Marvin Bagley III’s 22 points and five rebounds. Michael Porter, Jr., meanwhile, had a team-high 26 points for the Nets, while second-year forward Noah Clowney turned in a strong performance, scoring 22 points — including four three-pointers — and grabbing five rebounds. The Nets fell, 123-114, marking the team’s fifth straight defeat.

The game served as somewhat of a milestone homecoming for former Nets player and head coach Jason Kidd, now the Mavericks’ head coach, who won his 200th career game. Former New York Giants defensive ends Michael Strahan and Justin Tuck were among the fans in attendance at the game, and they drew applause when they were shown on the video board.

