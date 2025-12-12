Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative hosts annual Brick Awards at Sony Hall

The Stonewall Inn and its non-profit, The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, hosted the third annual edition of its Brick Awards at Sony Hall in Manhattan on Dec. 8.

The event featured a several honorees, including the late Miss Major Griffin, who posthumously received the Icon Award; Daniel Trujillo, who received the Billy Bean Youth Courage Award; Krishna Omkar, who received the Global Safe Spaces Champion Award; and Victoria Cruz, who received the Community Activist Award.

Presenters and performers included Big Freedia, Leisha Hailey, Kate Moennig, J. Harrison Ghee, Murray Hill, Amanda Lepore, Jan Sport, and Alicia Love. Comic/auctioneer Dana Goldberg was also on hand.

See some photos below: