Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative hosts annual Brick Awards at Sony Hall

Awardee Krishna Omkar.
Donna Aceto

The Stonewall Inn and its non-profit, The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, hosted the third annual edition of its Brick Awards at Sony Hall in Manhattan on Dec. 8.

The event featured a several honorees, including the late Miss Major Griffin, who posthumously received the Icon Award; Daniel Trujillo, who received the Billy Bean Youth Courage Award; Krishna Omkar, who received the Global Safe Spaces Champion Award; and Victoria Cruz, who received the Community Activist Award.

Presenters and performers included Big Freedia, Leisha Hailey, Kate Moennig, J. Harrison Ghee, Murray Hill, Amanda Lepore, Jan Sport, and Alicia Love. Comic/auctioneer Dana Goldberg was also on hand.

See some photos below:

Zooey Zephyr, an out trans Montana state lawmaker.
Angelica Christina and Yanery Cruz.
Im Lynde of NYC Pride and Michelle Irimina.
Comedian and writer Alec Mapa serves as host.
Comedian Dana Goldberg, Stonewall Inn co-owner Stacey Lentz, and drag king Murray Hill.
Awardee Victoria Cruz.
Stonewall Inn bartender Tree Sequoia with Cathy Renna.
