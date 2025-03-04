Queens stands up for immigrants and trans rights at 26th annual St. Pat’s for All

The Irish for Racial Justice contingent moves along during St. Pat’s for All on March 2.

For 26 years, the St. Pat’s for All (SPFA) Parade in Sunnyside and Woodside has led off St. Patrick’s season in NYC as the first inclusive parade. As the years went by, SPFA led the way for other parades across the city and around the country to open their ranks to include groups from the LGBTQIA+ community.

The annual march returned to Queens on March 2, but absent from this year’s march was the Pride Center of Staten Island, who were marching in their own borough’s parade for the first time, after decades of being turned away. The marchers and speakers at St. Pat’s for All were happy to mark the historic occasion and get down to the business of the wearin’ of the green on Skillman Avenue on a bright, brisk (some might say freezing) day.

There were plenty of other groups in attendance from all over, including the Dublin Twirlers, a girls’ baton group with some 50 marchers, who came all the way from Ireland, bringing with them an Irish flag that they’d all signed to present to the parade organizers.

The Grand Marshals were Judy Collins (who was a late scratch due to illness) and the lord mayor of Belfast, Northern Ireland, Councilor Micky Murray, Belfast’s first openly gay lord mayor. Murray wore his bejeweled chain of office over a black T-shirt reading “RESIST!”

“My first day in office as lord mayor was spent in New York City,” Murray said. “Danny [Dromm] took me to the LGBT center and arranged a reception at The Stonewall.” Murray quoted Harvey Milk asking gay people to “take off our masks,” and said “it’s difficult to ask our trans and non-binary people to take off their masks because of the level of injustice, and risk to them. It’s up to us to stand up and walk forward with them.”

Ireland’s consul-general, Helena Nolan, was also front and center, in her last SPFA as consul-general (she’s on the road to Morocco as Ireland’s ambassador). Nolan is the latest in a line of consul-generals who have supported SPFA since its inception.

“It’s an extra special honor to be here today,” she said. “There’s a lot of love in this community that showed leadership when leadership was needed. It’s a true reflection of Ireland’s values today.”

The tone of the parade reflects what’s on the minds of the locals and is amplified by the speakers who greet the crowd before the parade steps off. Former Councilmember Danny Dromm served as an MC and led the crowd in chants of “F*** TRUMP!”

“It’s probably the coldest day for a parade we’ve ever had,” Dromm said,” but we’re surrounded by warm-hearted, progressive people who are pro-immigrant. We will resist. We are good people, and he will not know our joy.”

Civil rights were the theme of most of the remarks: especially protecting the rights of immigrants and trans people.

“The Irish remember our parents and grandparents who came to the US and were helped to find jobs,” said Kathleen Walsh D’Arcy, who is co-chair of SPFA, along with Archley Prudent. “We are all children of immigrants. We support today’s immigrants and refugees.”

This was backed up by the elected reps who said a few words onstage before the start of the march. Several candidates for New York City Mayor were present (Eric Adams has not attended the parade as Mayor). President Trump was often referred to as “he” or “him.”

In addition to local Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nydia Velazquez, Upstate was in the house, as the New York delegation’s newest member, Buffalo-area Rep. Timothy Kennedy came to SPFA for the first time. Kennedy, who won his seat in a special election last April, proudly recalled voting for marriage equality in New York State when he was a state senator.

“We are under assault!” Velazquez said. “We cannot stand for that. Immigrants make America America, and it takes a small-minded coward to go after the most vulnerable, including our trans children. Every child has the right to grow up without fear. We will fight this fight in court, in the streets, and in the legislatures, and we will win.”

“St. Pat’s for All celebrates Irish and American values,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We stand with Ukraine, we stand for democracy in Palestine, and we stand with our LGBT people.”

Electeds who have been attending the march for years spoke proudly of their participation, including State Comptroller Thomas Di Napoli and State Senator Michael Gianaris.

“I’ve been here since the first parade,” Gianaris said. “We had people yelling against us. And sometimes it seems like it’s two steps forward, one step back. He does not speak for us. We are all people who fight to be free.”

“This parade has changed hearts and minds,” DiNapoli said. As comptroller, he said he can use New York state funds to hold the companies that the state invests in accountable.

Other state officials present were New York State Attorney General Tish James, State Senator Jessica Ramos, and Assemblymembers Zohran Mamdami, Jessica Gonzales-Rojas (“a proud, queer Latina”), Catalina Cruz, Guillermo Linares, David Weprin, Joanne Simon, Steven Raga, and Clare Valdez. (Ramos and Mamdami have officially declared they are running; City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams has filed paperwork to form a campaign committee.)

“New York is for everyone,” Valdez said. “There are fascists who want to diminish our freedom. We will be a firewall state. Solidarity, forever!”

“Peace and blessings, love and light. Let’s breathe,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams began. “We are in this together. It’s all connected. They are trying to erase us, but we will have no one left behind. Let’s celebrate love, with all the colors.”

Queens electeds included Borough President Donovan Richards, District Attorney Melinda Katz, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, and Councilmembers Shekar Krishnan, Linda Lee, Julie Won, and Lynn Schulman.

Katz talked about how her office prosecutes those “who would attack people because of who they love, and their identity.” Her office recently got a conviction for the murder of a trans woman, after the previous verdict had been overturned.

Speaker Adams declared “I am proud to serve as the speaker of the first woman majority City Council. St. Pat’s for All is the model for our country, because when New York stands up, thus goes the nation.” And as for the president, “we are not taking his orange-faced crap.”

“We see you,” Councilmember Won told the crowd. “We see the rainbow curriculum (in NYC public schools), we see Drag Story Hour. No matter who or what you are, we see you and we love you.”

“We are at the forefront of standing up and fighting back against hate,” said Councilmember Krishnan, whose office was vandalized when he sponsored Drag Story Hour at a Queens library. “We will defend our values, and we will defend our neighbors.”

“In Queens County, we stand with each other,” Richards declared. “Our diversity is our strength, and we are the world’s borough.”

As musical director Brian Fleming, who comes to the parade each year from Ireland, played and accompaniment with his St. Pat’s for All-Stars, including Gerry Arias and Dylan James, on their flatbed truck, the marchers began to move into position.

The FDNY Pipes and Drums led off the march, followed by the department’s commemorative fire truck, the 343, which is the number of members who lost their lives on 9/11.

The rest of the marching order was as follows:

Disability Pride came next, followed by The Girl Scouts of Queens, just starting their annual cookie sale, accompanied by a dancing, inflatable unicorn.

The Rude Mechanical Orchestra made a joyful noise, strutting down the avenue.

Gays Against Guns made a colorful showing displaying a sign reading: “Direct Action Saves Lives,” followed by Scouting Pack 90, and the Ancient Order of Fomorians (a supernatural race of giants in Irish mythology, who are often portrayed as hostile and monstrous beings.)

McManus Irish Dance and Jiggy Tots capered down the street, followed by Dublin’s Rainbow Twirlers, wearing “Happy Go Lucky” shirts and sparky white skirts.

The County Cork Pipes and Drums skirled by, followed by the Irish American Writers & Artists.

PS 11, the Kathryn M. Phelan School, which is on the parade route, fielded a large contingent of students and parents.

The Irish Arts Center passed by, followed by the Hungry March Band, led by several majorettes and dancers.

The Irish Rep Theater came by, and Irish for Racial Justice, with a banner proclaiming “Black Lives Matter” and “Solidarity With Refugees and Immigrants.”

Cumann Chaitlin agus Thomais Ui Chleirigh (Gaelic speakers) were followed by the O’Donnell Academy of Irish Dance.

The Irish Business Organization and the Brehon Law Society came next, followed by the University of Notre Dame Club of New York City, Queens for Peace, and Veterans for Peace.

Other activist organizations followed, including Move the Money NYC, and a group that commemorates peace activist Philip Berrigan, with a banner reading: “In Christ there is no killing.”

They were followed by the Ethical Humanist Society of Queens and the TFS Skating Club.

Dance Matters brought along a group waving green pompoms and were followed by the Shannon Gaels, Gaelic Football, Hurling, and Camogie club.

Drag Story Hour presented buttons to spectators lining the route, and Cheer New York danced to music, did lifts, and made pyramids with at least 50 people in their squad.

Animal Care Centers of NYC drove by in a rescue truck.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards greeted well-wishers, followed by the LGBTQIA Consortium of CUNY, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, the City College LGBTQ+ Student Center, and Dignity NY.

The AIDS Center of Queens County came next, followed by Assemblymembers Catalina Cruz and Steven Raga, and Councilmember Julie Won, whose delegation included many Tibetans marching with their flag, then Councilmember Shekar Krishnan. Eve Guillergan, a candidate for judge, marched by, followed by State Senator Jessica Ramos and Queens Community Board 2.

AOC’s supporters got huge cheers for their group, as they chanted “We’re from Queens! The World’s Borough!”

Assemblymember Clare Valdez and State Senator Michael Gianaris followed.

The Queer Big Apple Corps marching band proudly stepped by, trailed by a group from the Communist Party, who held a sign reading “Together we can stop deportations.”

Community groups followed: The Jackson Heights Beautification Group, Sunnyside Gardens and the Sunnyside Reformed Church, with a banner reading “Christians Against Fascism.”

The New York Naval Cadet Corps marched with drums and glockenspiels, followed by Saoirse Palestine and Queens for Palestine.

The Queens Dance Festival boogied by and The San Simon Sucre New York dancers represented Bolivian dance in sparkly costumes.

The LGBT Network Queens LGBT Center marched by, followed by the 34th Avenue Open Streets, The Trinity NYC Fitness Studio of Long Island City, Sunnyside Community Services, and The Episcopal Mission in Sunnyside.

The Lavender & Green Alliance (Muintir Aerach na hÉireann), the first queer Irish group permitted to officially march in the Fifth Avenue St. Patrick’s Parade in 2016, led by SPFA founder Brendan Fay, drew cheers from people who applauded their accomplishment.

The Western Queens Community Land Trust marched by, along with crowd favorite, S.U.D.S. Mutts (Sunnyside Urban Dog Society), made up of dozens of dogs, large and small, in coats and costumes, including one extremely huge Great Dane.

Fogo Azul NYC, the all-women Brazilian Samba Reggae drumline, always a crowd favorite, were greeted with cheers and dancing.

As the parade approached the end of the route at Woodside Avenue between 56th Street and 58th Street, the groups gathered and congratulated each other. Pictures were taken, and hugs and emails exchanged. Some marchers scattered to afterparties throughout Sunnyside and Woodside, and others packed their instruments and costumes up, and ascended the stairs to the 7 train at 61st Street. The 7 wasn’t going all the way into Manhattan due to track work, but the people who live in Queens could ride it home.