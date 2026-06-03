Pride

City Council’s LGBTQIA+ Caucus hosts lively Pride celebration

By Posted on
CCP_7736
Chanel Lopez, the deputy director of LGBTQIA+ Affairs under Gov. Kathy Hochul; LGBTQIA+ Caucus executive director Yanery Cruz; and LGBTQIA+ Caucus co-chairs Justin Sanchez of the Bronx and Chi Ossé of Brooklyn.
Donna Aceto

The LGBTQIA+ Caucus honored three individuals and led what the City Council described as the first Pride Ball in the Council chambers on June 2 as city lawmakers celebrated the local queer community to begin the month of June.

The event was led by Councilmembers Chi Ossé of Brooklyn and Justin Sanchez of the Bronx, the co-chairs of the LGBTQIA+ Caucus. The event featured three honorees: Hari Nef, Asha Lyons, and Rickke Mananzala.

Chanel Lopez, the deputy director of LGBTQIA+ Affairs under Gov. Kathy Hochul, presented a proclamation to the LGBTQIA+ Caucus, while Ossé presented Hari Nef with a proclamation.

See some photos of the event below:

Yanery Cruz, the executive director of the City Council's LGBTQIA+ Caucus.
Yanery Cruz, the executive director of the City Council’s LGBTQIA+ Caucus.Donna Aceto
Tayolor Brown, the director of the Mayor's Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs.
Tayolor Brown, the director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs.Donna Aceto
Tabytha Gonzalez and Sean Coleman of Destination Tomorrow.
Tabytha Gonzalez and Sean Coleman of Destination Tomorrow.Donna Aceto
Honoree Hari Nef greets Councilmember Chi Ossé.
Honoree Hari Nef greets Councilmember Chi Ossé.Donna Aceto
Drag artist Ruby Rims enjoys the show.
Drag artist Ruby Rims enjoys the show.Donna Aceto
Asha Lyons and Alaina Daniels.
Asha Lyons and Alaina Daniels.Donna Aceto
Councilmember Chi Ossé.
Councilmember Chi Ossé.Donna Aceto
Galloway, from Ali Forney Center, with New Pride Agenda's Kei Williams.
Galloway, from Ali Forney Center, with New Pride Agenda’s Kei Williams.Donna Aceto

About the Author

More in Pride

More from Around NYC