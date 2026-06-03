City Council’s LGBTQIA+ Caucus hosts lively Pride celebration

Chanel Lopez, the deputy director of LGBTQIA+ Affairs under Gov. Kathy Hochul; LGBTQIA+ Caucus executive director Yanery Cruz; and LGBTQIA+ Caucus co-chairs Justin Sanchez of the Bronx and Chi Ossé of Brooklyn.

The LGBTQIA+ Caucus honored three individuals and led what the City Council described as the first Pride Ball in the Council chambers on June 2 as city lawmakers celebrated the local queer community to begin the month of June.

The event was led by Councilmembers Chi Ossé of Brooklyn and Justin Sanchez of the Bronx, the co-chairs of the LGBTQIA+ Caucus. The event featured three honorees: Hari Nef, Asha Lyons, and Rickke Mananzala.

Chanel Lopez, the deputy director of LGBTQIA+ Affairs under Gov. Kathy Hochul, presented a proclamation to the LGBTQIA+ Caucus, while Ossé presented Hari Nef with a proclamation.

See some photos of the event below: