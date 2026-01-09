Renee Nicole Macklin Good’s wife speaks out after fatal ICE shooting

Attendees hold a banner bearing the name of Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, during a vigil for her in Seattle, Washington, U.S. January 8, 2026.

Two days after Renee Nicole Macklin Good was killed by an ICE officer while trying to flee the scene, her wife, Becca Good, spoke out publicly for the first time about her late wife’s life and legacy.

Becca Good, who was spotted in video footage on the scene in the aftermath of her wife’s death on a residential street in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, issued a statement to Minnesota Public Radio. in which she thanked people for their support and recalled her wife as someone whose “kindness radiated out of her.”

Renee Nicole Good was killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent during an incident captured in on video from multiple angles. Other videos also showed what appeared to be her wife, Becca Good, crying in distress.

“Renee sparkled,” Good explained in the statement provided to Minnesota Public Radio. “She literally sparkled. I mean, she didn’t wear glitter, but I swear she had sparkles coming out of her pores. All the time. You might think it was just my love talking but her family said the same thing. Renee was made of sunshine.”

Good said her late wife was a Christian who believed that people needed to do everything possible to find kindness and nurture it. Good recalled when the couple moved to Minnesota to find “a vibrant and welcoming community” where they made friends and found joy.

“We were raising our son to believe that no matter where you come from or what you look like, all of us deserve compassion and kindness,” Good explained. “Renee lived this belief every day. She is pure love. She is pure joy. She is pure sunshine. On Wednesday, January 7th, we stopped to support our neighbors. We had whistles. They had guns.”

Good said her late wife left behind three children, including a six-year-old who she said she intends to raise herself. She asked for privacy so the family can grieve.

“We thank you for ensuring that Renee’s legacy is one of kindness and love,” Good wrote. “We honor her memory by living her values: rejecting hate and choosing compassion, turning away from fear and pursuing peace, refusing division and knowing we must come together to build a world where we all come home safe to the people we love.”