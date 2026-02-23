LGBTQ people make up 9% of US population, latest Gallup poll shows

Community members look on during the flag-raising ceremony at the Stonewall National Monument on Feb. 12 2026.

LGBTQ individuals make up 9% of the US population, according to Gallup’s latest annual survey — about the same as last year’s report.

Among the 9% of Americans who identify as LGBTQ, 58.6% are bisexual, 17.4% are gay, 16% are lesbian, 12.1% are transgender, and 5.8% are “other LGBTQ+,” according to the report. Last year, Gallup’s report concluded that 9.3% of the US population identified with the LGBTQ community.

Gallup’s survey was conducted in 2025 via phone interviews with 13,454 adults in all 50 states and Washington, DC.

The share of the population identifying as bisexual has increased over the years: While 3.1% of the population identified as bisexual in 2020, 5.3% of the population identifies as bisexual now, according to Gallup.

Like many other population-based surveys evaluating LGBTQ individuals in recent years, younger demographics make up a disproportionate share of the community. Nearly a quarter, or 23%, of adults under 30 identify as LGBTQ, compared to just 10% among people in the 30-49 age range and 3% among those in the 50+ age demographic.

Meanwhile, 10.5% of women identify within the LGBTQ community, which far outpaces the 5.6% of men who identify as part of the LGBTQ community. Interestingly, only 86% of non-binary respondents say they are part of the LGBTQ community.

When broken down by race/ethnicity, 8.3% of white adults identify as LGBTQ compared to 9.9% of Black adults and 10.7% of Hispanic adults. No other race/ethnicity groups were included in the report.

One of the starkest contrasts is seen in political party identification, with 14% of Democrats identifying as LGBTQ compared to just 1.9% of Republicans. Among independents, 10.3% identify as LGBTQ.

There are also differences based on where individuals live. In cities, 10.9% of the population is LGBTQ, dropping to 8.7% in suburbs and 7% in towns and rural areas.

The results of Gallup’s survey have transformed significantly since 2012, when just 3.5% of the population identified as LGBTQ. That number climbed to 4.1% by 2016, 5.6% in 2020, and 7.1% in 2021 before surpassing 9% in 2025.

Last year, the New York State Department of Health released a survey stemming from 2021 and 2022 finding that more than one million people identify as LGBTQIA+ in New York State, with 8.2% of the state’s population identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or another sexual orientation. Transgender, gender non-conforming, non-binary, and intersex New Yorkers represent 1.4% of the state’s population, that report noted.