Hudson Williams poses on the red carpet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 11, 2026.

“Heated Rivalry” stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie stole the show on Jan. 11 with their presentation at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, which featured LGBTQ representation and a nod to trans rights.

Storrie and Williams playfully grabbed the attention of the audience when they walked on stage to present the award for Best Supporting Female Actor in a TV Series. Storrie looked nervous and wide-eyed, saying it was “a little nerve-wracking being at our first Golden Globes,” but Williams told him to “take a deep breath,” leading the pair to eventually ask aloud whether everyone had seen their show, “Heated Rivalry.”

“That’s a maybe,” Storrie said. “But their trainers have, and their moms have, and their daughters have.”

Storrie and Williams eventually presented the award to out lesbian actress Erin Doherty for her role as Briony Ariston in the Netflix show “Adolescence.”

Veteran actress Jean Smart, who starred as Deborah Vance in the LGBTQ series “Hacks,” won a Golden Globe for Best Female Actor in a TV or Musical or Comedy Series, while actress Rhea Seehorn won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Drama series for her role as lesbian Carol Sturka in “Pluribus.”

Meanwhile, comedian and actress Wanda Sykes, who was a presenter during the ceremony, acknowledged her own identity as she delivered some highlights.

“Shoutout to the Golden Globes for having me,” Sykes said. “You know there’s some people pissed off that a queer Black woman is up here doing the job of two mediocre white guys.”

Sykes also brought trans rights to the forefront, offering a reminder of Actor Ricky Gervais’ past comments in which he joked about Caitlyn Jenner and compared identifying as trans with identifying as a chimpanzee. Gervais, who was not in attendance, won the Golden Globe for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television for “Ricky Gervais: Mortality.”

“I love you for not being here,” Sykes said. “If you win, I get to accept the award on your behalf, and you’re going to thank God and the trans community.”

Out gay actor Colman Domingo, known for starring in both films and shows such as “Rustin,” “Sing Sing,” and “The Four Seasons,” was a presenter along Diane Lane for the award of the Best Male Actor in a Motion Pccture Drama. That award went to Wagner Moura for his role in “The Secret Agent.”