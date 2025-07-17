Primetime Emmy nominations feature LGBTQ representation

Bella Ramsey became the first non-binary person to receive more than one Emmy nomination.

The latest Primetime Emmy nominations include a range of LGBTQ individuals and shows competing in several different categories ahead of the 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September.

Notably, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stole the show with 10 nominations, which represents the most consecutive nominations for Outstanding Host, according to GLAAD. The long-running hit show also landed a ninth straight nomination in the Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program category and scored its first nomination for Outstanding Lighting Design.

Among others, Bella Ramsey, who stars as Ellie in “The Last of Us,” was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, while Colman Domingo was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role in “The Four Seasons.” Jeff Hiller of “Somebody Somewhere,” Bowen Yang of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” and Cooper Koch of Netflix’s “Monsters: The Lie and Erik Menendez Story” were also nominated in the same category. With Ramsey’s nomination, they became the first non-binary person to land more than one nomination.

Reacting to his Emmy nomination, Domingo praised his fellow cast mates and acknowledged the challenges of shifting genres.

“I think people who know me, they believe that I’m a pretty funny person, but I never get a chance to flex it. So it felt great,” Domingo said, according to Deadline.com. “Comedy is actually very hard, and especially it could be daunting when you walk into a room and you know that you’re with Steve Carell, Will Forte, Tina Fey, and Kerri Kenney-Silver, and you’re like, ‘Okay, I really need to up my game.’ They’re like mathematicians or mad scientists when it comes to landing a joke and knowing how to set it up and then turn it, so I feel like I was also learning from my cast mates as well, because they’re really expert at what they do.”

In the category of Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, Emmy nominations went to RuPaul, Alan Cumming of “The Traitors,” and Kristen Kish of “Top Chef.” “Will & Harper,” which featured Will Ferrell and his out trans friend, Harper Steele, on a cross-country road trip, nabbed a nomination for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special.

Another film to gain an Emmy nomination was “Pee-wee as Himself,” which focused on the late Paul Reubens, who was known for starring as Pee-Wee Herman. In the posthumous documentary, Reubens came out as gay.

“The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” also gained recognition through multiple Emmy nominations. Stylist Marco Gabellini was nominated for Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program, while The Boulet Brothers were nominated for Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program.

Furthermore, the fourth season of “Hacks” — featuring out individuals like Hannah Einbinder, who stars as a queer writer, Ava — hauled in 14 nominations.

The Primetime Emmys will take place on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. on CBS.